When Lost first aired back in 2004, it immediately became one of ABC's most successful shows. The sci-fi drama, which concluded in 2010 with a total of six seasons, even garnered a number of accolades, thanks in large part to its interesting premise that was way too ahead of its time. Though it has already ended its run on television over a decade later, Lost found a new lease on life in the streaming era — and like its run on ABC, it also proved to be a hit on both Hulu and Netflix.

According to Nielsen (via The Hollywood Reporter), Lost ranked first among all acquired shows with over 1 billion minutes of viewing time in the United States alone for the week of October 21 to 27. Overall, the series finished second among all titles on the list, just behind The Lincoln Lawyer's 2.03 billion minutes of viewing time. Bob’s Burgers ranked third on the overall list, with reality show Love Is Blind coming in fourth. Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black made its chart debut and placed eighth, with Anna Kendrick’s Woman of the Hour as the only movie that made it on the overall list. Grey's Anatomy, NCIS, Gilmore Girls, and Supernatural have joined Lost on the list of acquired titles with a high viewership record.

Netflix Introduces ‘Lost’ to a New Generation of Viewers

Lost, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary in September, is easily one of the best shows released in the early 2000s. And despite its divisive series finale (leaving most viewers frustrated about where the story ended), Lost has cemented itself as one of the best shows on ABC. Luckily, with the birth of several streaming services, Lost has ultimately found its place yet again in pop culture — and has so far proven to be a hit, according to Nielsen's record.

Created by Jeffrey Lieber, J. J. Abrams, and Damon Lindelof, Lost centers on a group of plane crash survivors as they try to find their way back home. Over the course of six seasons, audiences saw the characters fight for their lives amidst the mysterious island (and the unraveling of strange events) surrounding them. While the finale (which was utterly misconstrued) may have left viewers in poor taste, the show's impact will undoubtedly last for many years to come.

The ABC series starred Matthew Fox, Josh Holloway, Elizabeth Mitchell, Henry Ian Cusick, Naveen Andrews, Jorge Garcia, Jeremy Davies, Michael Emerson, Néstor Carbonell, Terry O’Quinn, and more.

All six seasons of Lost are now available to stream on Netflix.

