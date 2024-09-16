Five strangers' lives intersect when they all appear on an antiques-appraisal TV show that definitely isn't Antiques Roadshow in the new trailer for Lost & Found in Cleveland. Martin Sheen, June Squibb, and Dennis Haysbert all star in the film, which is the feature debut of writer-directors Marisa Guterman and Keith Gerchak. The dramedy will premiere at the Newport Beach Film Festival on October 19, 2024.

The trailer opens with a theme very similar to that of the long-running PBS series - here lightly fictionalized as Lost & Found - as real-life Antiques Roadshow host Mark L. Walberg announces that the show will be stopping in Cleveland, Ohio next. We then get a montage of residents of the Rust Belt city as they prepare their treasures for their moment of televised glory. Walberg seems a little disappointed - "We have obviously run out of cities, right?" - but the trailer goes on to depict the next day, which will see both comedy and tragedy unfold in the lives of five Clevelanders. In addition to Sheen, Squibb, and Haysbert, the film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Stacy Keach (Nebraska), Yvette Yates Redick (Inherent Vice), Santino Fontana (Frozen), Dot-Marie Jones (Glee), Loretta Devine (Grey's Anatomy), Liza Weil (Gilmore Girls), Esther Povitsky (Dollface), Rory O’Malley (Central Park), Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere), Jon Lovitz (Saturday Night Live), Rob Mayes (John Dies at the End), Vanessa Burghardt (Cha Cha Real Smooth), and newcomer Benjamin Steinhauser.

What Other Projects Are Martin Sheen, June Squibb, and Dennis Haysbert Working On?

In recent years, Sheen has turned up on Grace & Frankie, and in Judas and the Black Messiah as J. Edgar Hoover; he was also on-stage at last night's Emmy Awards, where he reunited with his fellow cast members from The West Wing on a recreation of the show's Oval Office set. Longtime character actor Squibb has had a busy year, with roles in Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead and Inside Out 2; she also had her first-ever lead role in the revenge film Thelma. She is next set to appear in Scarlett Johansson's directorial debut Eleanor the Great. The Stentorian Haysbert starred with Diane Keaton, Alfre Woodard, and Kathy Bates in Summer Camp this year; he is next set to star alongside Isabella Rossellini in the romantic comedy Silent Retreat. He is also the narrator of A&E's American Justice.

Lost & Found in Cleveland writer-directors Guterman and Gerchak also produced the film for Double G Films, alongside Yvette Yates Redick and Shaun Redick of Impossible Dream Entertainment. Hunter Arnold and Kevin McCollum executive produce.

Lost & Found in Cleveland will premiere at the Newport Beach Film Festival on October 19, 2024; no wide release date has yet been set. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the trailer for Lost & Found in Cleveland below.