In 2004, the survivors of Ocean Flight 815, each with a difficult past, found themselves stranded on a mysterious island after their plane crashed 1,000 off course in ABC's hit show Lost. For six seasons, the series followed the survivors as they tried to leave the island, clashed with its other mysterious inhabitants and discovered that it was anything but ordinary. Lost was created by Jeffrey Lieber, J. J. Abrams and Damon Lindelof and ended in 2010 with a divisive finale, although the series as a whole is often regarded as one of the best of all time. It received multiple Emmy Awards, including for Best Drama in 2005.

But at its heart, Lost was a character-driven story, and the survivors weren't the only ones featured. Lost had a large ensemble cast the extended far beyond the island, even far beyond the present. From their loved ones shown in flashbacks to the other strange, possibly immortal inhabitants of the island, Lost featured a number of characters. And while the Oceanic survivors all proved to be interesting in their own ways, some of best, most compelling characters in the series were ones already on the island—including some nasty villains.

10 Jack Shephard

Jack worked as a doctor—specifically, a spinal surgeon—providing him with skills that were crucial in the aftermath of the Oceanic crash. He became the leader of the group, culminating in temporarily serving as the island’s protector before battling to the death with the Man in Black. Jack was played by Matthew Fox.

RELATED: The 10 Most Intense 'Lost' Episodes, Ranked

The audience’s first introduction to Jack is him waking up on the island after the crash then springing into action, working to help as many people as he could. While fans disliked him, particularly in later seasons, he was a good leader in an impossible situation that just kept getting worse.

9 Juliet Burke

Juliet Burke was a fertility specialist who was recruited for the island by Richard Alpert. She ultimately died while attempting to set off a hydrogen bomb in the past, which ultimately led to the high radiation levels which caused the fertility issues she was tasked with solving. Juliet was played by Elizabeth Mitchell.

Despite her work with the Others—and the survivors’ distrust of her because of it—Juliet was kind and compassionate, willing to help just about anyone, but also tough. She is considered by fans to be one of the best female characters on Lost.

8 John Locke

Image via ABC

Prior to the Oceanic 815 crash, Locke relied on a wheelchair, but afterward, he was able to walk. This firsthand experience led him to believe in the island’s magical properties and clash with Jack, who didn’t believe him and had a more science-based perspective. Locke was named after the English philosopher of the same name and was played by Terry O’Quinn.

RELATED: The 10 Most Confusing ‘Lost’ Episodes, Ranked

It was revealed early on that there was more to Locke than it seemed, hinting at the island’s strange qualities. Despite his conflict with Jack, Locke was likable and great to watch—at least before he became the Man in Black battling for control of the island.

7 Sayid Jarrah

Sayid Jarrah was originally a communications officer in the Iraqi Republican Guard, skilled at repairing radios and other electronics, and eventually became a torturer. On the island, he struck up a romance with Shannon, played by Maggie Grace, which was ultimately shortlived due to her death. In the end, he sacrificed himself to save the others. He was played by Naveen Andrews.

Sayid wasn’t proud of his past—he vowed never to torture anyone again, a promise he ultimately broke and followed up with a self-imposed exile on the island. Despite this, he was a great, intelligent guy with a strong sense of morals.

6 Hugo 'Hurley' Reyes

Hugo “Hurley” Reyes had won the lottery prior to the Oceanic crash, and due to multiple tragedies following his win, he believed the numbers he played were cursed—numbers that were a significant part of the show. Hurley was played by Jorge Garcia.

RELATED: The 10 Best 'Lost' Episodes, Ranked by IMDb

Throughout most of Lost’s six seasons, Hurley was a comic-relief character—in his very first scene, Jack instructs him to help Claire by timing her contractions, to which he responds, “Oh, you’ve got to be kidding me,” and he was known for frequently calling everyone "dude." And while that made him one of the most fun characters, there was much more to him than that.

5 James 'Sawyer' Ford

Image via ABC

Known by his nickname, Sawyer was an abrasive conman, hoarding supplies in the aftermath of the crash and referring to people by a variety of rude nicknames. But as the series progressed, he became a more important character and notably had a relationship with Juliet during their time in the DHARMA Initiative. Sawyer was played by Josh Holloway.

Sawyer was the villain of the series before the survivors realized they were much worse people to worry about. Despite his past as a conman and his combative nature in early seasons, his softer side eventually came through, as well as his selfless, helpful side, first in flashbacks but also as the series progressed. His character arc was among the best on the show, ultimately making him one of the best and most memorable characters.

4 Daniel Faraday

Daniel was a physicist who arrived on the island as part of a group from the freighter Kahana in the Season 4 premiere. He was able to explain some of the island’s mysterious properties, such as the fact that time works differently there, and most notably, he was the son of former Others Eloise Hawking and Charles Widmore. He was played by Jeremy Davies.

RELATED: 10 Iconic 'Lost' Episodes We Haven’t Forgotten

Daniel was soft-spoken and polite, plus a little quirky, but still likable. He was also extremely intelligent with crucial knowledge about the island in particular, which made him a valuable character. His personal ties to the island, as well as the physical impact his work had on him, made him a fascinating character.

3 Benjamin Linus

Benjamin Linus was a resident of the island, having been brought to the island as a child by his father, an employee of the DHARMA Initiative. As an adult, Ben was the leader of the mysterious Others for a period of time. He was first introduced in Season 2 and was played by Michael Emerson.

Ben was a fantastic villain, the perfect example of a character viewers love to hate. He was manipulative, vindictive and cruel, willing to do just about anything to benefit himself—or, as he sometimes claimed, the island itself—including murder, and he racked up a pretty high body count. But all of that also made him a fascinating character and one of the most memorable of the series.

2 Richard Alpert

Richard Alpert was a longtime resident of the island first introduced in a flashback in Season 3. He originally arrived on the island on the ship Black Rock in the 1860s and asked the island’s leader, Jacob, to make him ageless. He was played by Néstor Carbonell.

RELATED: 10 Lost Characters Who Deserve Their Own Spin-Off

Richard’s agelessness makes him a fascinating character, especially considering all he’s seen and experienced, and although he works closely with Ben, he’s not nearly as cruel. Season 6 episode "Ab Aeterno” focuses on Richard’s past, and it’s one of the best, most compelling episodes in the series.

1 Desmond Hume

Desmond Hume was stranded on the island three years before the Oceanic crash. When he was first introduced, he was residing in The Hatch, pushing a button every 108 minutes. As the series progressed, it became clear that the island—specifically, leaving it—had an interesting effect on Desmond, especially when it comes to how he experiences time. He was played by Henry Ian Cusick.

When it comes to fascinating characters, there’s none better than Desmond. His experiences on the island were among the most interesting—and harrowing. But there’s a lot more to Desmond than what the island did to him. Episodes like “The Constant” not only showed Desmond's consciousness jumping back and forth through time, but also his love and devotion for ex-girlfriend Penny, a huge motivator for him throughout the series.

NEXT: LOST: The 10 Best Characters Introduced After Season 1