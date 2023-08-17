The Big Picture "There's No Place Like Home: Part 2" is considered one of the best episodes of Lost, with complex action and intrigue about the future of the show.

"The Man Behind the Curtain" is a standout episode in season 3, featuring alarming revelations about the Dharma Initiative and a shocking ending.

The pilot episode, "Pilot: Part 1," is iconic and effectively introduces the captivating world of Lost with its epic plane crash and intriguing characters.

It's been almost 20 years since Lost began airing, and well over a decade since it aired its controversial finale. The hype around the show may have died down, but it remains admirable for being one of the wildest and most ambitious network TV shows of all time, inspiring awe and frustration among viewers for 121 episodes spread out over six seasons.

It began as a show about the survivors of a plane crash trying to stay alive on a dangerous and mysterious island, with more secrets on said island revealed as the show went on. Fans of the show will know that not every episode was gold, but the experience of watching Lost was often a blast nonetheless. The following episodes, though, are undeniably great, and are considered the best according to user ratings on IMDb.

10 "There's No Place Like Home: Part 2"

Season 4, Episode 13 (2008)

IMDb Rating: 9.2/10

Season 4 of Lost was impacted by the 2007–08 Writers Guild of America strike, as that season aired during the first half of 2008. Perhaps it was the strike, or perhaps it was the show being stretched to breaking point anyway, but detractors of the show may say that this is where Lost lost them, and even fans may acknowledge things began to feel different here.

Still, at least people liked how the season wrapped up, with the second part of the three-part finale "There's No Place Like Home" scoring high. It features complex and explosive action on the island, and the Oceanic 6 getting closer than ever to genuinely being rescued, bumping up the intrigue about where the show could go next, and what could lie beyond the flashforwards already shown.

9 "The Man Behind the Curtain"

Season 3, Episode 20 (2007)

IMDb Rating: 9.2/10

Even if season 3 isn't quite as strong or consistent as the first two seasons of Lost, it does conclude with a fantastic run of episodes. This arguably begins with the fourth-last episode of the season, "The Man Behind the Curtain," which - befitting its title - does feature some alarming revelations.

With a focus on Locke and Ben, it's an essential episode for detailing the backstory of the latter character, as well as revealing secrets surrounding the Dharma Initiative. The Ben-centered flashbacks are very memorable, as is the episode's shocking ending, making it a classic within the series.

8 "Pilot: Part 1"

Season 1, Episode 1 (2004)

IMDb Rating: 9.2/10

It's debatable whether Lost would be seen as such an iconic sci-fi/thriller/mystery TV series if it hadn't kicked off with one of the best pilot episodes of all time. "Pilot: Part 1" is remarkably effective at hooking viewers instantly, efficiently introducing numerous important characters and showing the plane crash that started it all in a truly epic fashion.

Viewers in the years since 2004 may have been spoiled by epic shows with huge production values like Game of Thrones and Westworld, but back in 2004, the pilot episode of Lost was about as big as TV had ever gotten. It feels truly cinematic, contains multiple intriguing hooks, and is an overall brilliant start to the show.

7 "Exodus: Part 2"

Season 1, Episode 24 (2005)

IMDb Rating: 9.2/10

Though much of season 1 was about survival, Lost established early on that the island the survivors were on wasn't exactly an ordinary one. Toward the end of the first season, this just becomes increasingly more apparent, with the three-part finale titled "Exodus" being a large part of that.

Specifically regarding "Exodus: Part 2," it's the penultimate episode of season 1, and revolves around startling discoveries made by different groups of characters both on land and at sea. There's a great deal of intrigue built up surrounding a mysterious hatch, too, and what could lie inside...

6 "Exodus: Part 3"

Season 1, Episode 25 (2005)

IMDb Rating: 9.3/10

Because IMDb doesn't count double or triple episodes of Lost in their entirety as one episode, "Exodus: Part 3" is listed as a different one to "Part 2," and has a slightly higher IMDb rating. It continues on, unsurprisingly, from what came before, and both episodes aired on the same night way back in 2005.

It's an episode where Claire's baby is put in danger by mysterious forces, and the mysterious hatch is finally opened, right at the episode's end. It wraps up an incredibly compelling season of television, and left more than enough up in the air for future seasons to explore, expand upon, and ultimately create more intriguing mysteries from.

5 "Live Together, Die Alone: Part 1"

Season 2, Episode 23 (2006)

IMDb Rating: 9.4/10

There should be a pattern emerging (no, not that kind) regarding season finales of Lost typically being well-represented among the highest-rated episodes of the show. Viewers like answers and conclusions in any capacity, and when it comes to the earlier seasons of the show, there were naturally not as many things to wrap up or answer, leading to grand finales for every season that often felt suitably epic and climactic.

"Live Together, Die Alone: Part 1," the second-last episode of season 2, demonstrates this well, detailing conflict between the survivors and The Others while also showing a debate surrounding whether or not to push an infamous button. It might sound like nonsense to those out of the loop, but these kinds of things honestly represented Lost at its most riveting.

4 "Live Together, Die Alone: Part 2"

Season 2, Episode 24 (2006)

IMDb Rating: 9.4/10

Things continue in the second part of season 2's finale well, with "Live Together, Die Alone: Part 2" serving as the second half of a strong season conclusion. There's a tense hostage situation, minor victories achieved, and a decision towards the end of the episode that has ramifications for the future of Lost - for better or worse - going forward.

Both parts of "Live Together, Die Alone" are also instrumental for the fan-favorite character of Desmond, who was first seen at the beginning of season 2, with his history elaborated on by the season's end. He's one of many characters introduced as someone who wasn't on the initial plane crash, helping to build the size of the island, and with it, the number of secrets it contains.

3 "Through the Looking Glass: Part 1"

Season 3, Episode 22 (2007)

IMDb Rating: 9.7/10

Lost episodes don't get much more iconic than the two-part "Through the Looking Glass." The first half of this season 3 finale largely revolves around Charlie, and the dramatic events that unfold after he's taken captive at the Looking Glass station while trying to turn off the signal-jamming device belonging to The Others.

Lost had already established itself as a show that was happy to kill off characters, and "Through the Looking Glass" is an episode where this is driven home once more, in brutal fashion. Deaths aside, the biggest revelation isn't even contained within "Part 1" of the episode, with "Part 2" being even more groundbreaking for the show, and where it would go post-season 3.

2 "Through the Looking Glass: Part 2"

Season 3, Episode 23 (2007)

IMDb Rating: 9.7/10

The twist at the end of "Through the Looking Glass: Part 2" is one for the ages. Though it aired more than 15 years ago, and the thing it introduced is well-known for being a part of the later seasons, it's the way it unfolds in this episode that still makes it not worth entirely elaborating on.

It's easy to see this episode as being where Lost peaked, because though it remained intriguing and compelling in its own strange way throughout the final (and more divisive) three seasons, the end of season 3 is where it felt as though Lost, as it previously had existed, came to something of an end. The first half of the show as a whole went out with a bang, and those still on board by the end of the third season should still continue watching, of course.

1 "The Constant"

Season 4, Episode 5 (2008)

IMDb Rating: 9.7/10

But for all the talk of Lost being at its best during the first three seasons, it's actually a season 4 episode, "The Constant," which is often regarded as the show's best. It notably does this without being a season premiere or finale, instead being the fifth episode of 14 within the show's fourth season.

It revolves around Desmond, and has a premise that heavily involves time travel, and going back and forth between two different points in history. It's complex, strange, unpredictable, and thrilling, being a showcase for a great character (as well as the talents of Henry Ian Cusick, who plays Desmond) and standing as a thoroughly engaging exploration of time travel.

