From 2004 through 2010, ABC viewers were hooked on Lost, the story of survivors of a plane crash stranded on an island that soon proved to be anything but ordinary. The island revealed one mystery after another, from its series of strange inhabitants over centuries to the unusual way time works there. The show was created by Jeffrey Lieber, J.J. Abrams and Damon Lindelof, with Lundelof and Carlton Cuse as showrunners. Lost won multiple awards during its run, including an Emmy for Best Drama Series.

Over six seasons and over 100 episodes, Lost featured many more characters than just the core group of survivors, from notable figures in the survivors' pasts to crucial figures in the island's history. While some were played by relatively new but recognizable actors, others were played by actors viewers were already very familiar with, and still others have gone on to major successes of their own.

10 Kim Dickens

Kim Dickens played Cassidy Phillips, a divorcée in love with and conned by Sawyer. She gave birth to his daughter, Clementine, while he was in jail, and befriended Kate in flash-forwards. Dickens previously appeared in Deadwood and has since become known for her role as Madison in The Walking Dead spinoff Fear the Walking Dead.

RELATED: The 10 Most Intense 'Lost' Episodes, Ranked

Although Cassidy quickly figures out Sawyer's trying to con her, he stays one step ahead of her in a long con that's ultimately successful. But despite this, as well as Cassidy's own interest in cons, the two did seem to genuinely love each other. She learned from him, eventually trying out his techniques on other, although she wasn’t as successful as he was.

9 Julie Bowen

Julie Bowen played Jack’s ex-wife, Sarah, a teacher who was one of Jack’s patients after she was seriously injured in a car accident. Bowen is best known for playing Claire Dunphy in Modern Family, and prior to Lost, she played Denise Bauer on Boston Legal and appeared in Happy Gilmore.

Jack and Sarah’s marriage didn’t last—as he spent more time at work, she had an affair, and the two eventually divorced. Sarah later remarried, but she was always concerned about Jack’s well-being, especially as he struggled with a drinking problem.

8 Michael Cudlitz

Image via AMC

Michael Cudlitz played Mike Walton, a police officer—and later, detective—for the LAPD whose partner was Ana Lucia Cortez. He appeared twice, in one episode each in Season 2 and Season 4. Before Lost, Cudlitz appeared in Band of Brothers, but he is best known for playing Abraham in The Walking Dead, as well as John Cooper in Southland.

RELATED: The 10 Most Confusing ‘Lost’ Episodes, Ranked

Mike had a close, friendly relationship with Ana Lucia. He was caring towards and protective of her and tried to keep her in check when she returned to the force after taking a leave of absence after being shot by a burglar.

7 Lance Reddick

The late Lance Reddick played Matthew Abaddon, an employee of Charles Widmore, at the end of Season 4. Reddick had previously played Lieutenant Cedric Daniels in The Wire and later appeared in Fringe, as well as the John Wick films as Charon.

Abaddon may have only been in four episodes, but he was crucial to the events of Lost—he influenced a number of characters to find their purpose, a notable example being getting Locke to take the Oceanic 815 flight.

6 Nathan Fillion

Nathan Fillion played the role of Kevin, a police officer who married Kate, in Season 3 episode “I Do.” Fillion was already known for starring in beloved sci-fi series Firefly and starred in Serenity, the movie based on the show, and has since gone on to star in the shows Castle and The Rookie.

RELATED: The 10 Best 'Lost' Episodes, Ranked by IMDb

Kate’s difficult past was mentioned throughout the series—she was in the custody of a US Marshal on Oceanic Flight 815—and Kevin was one of a number of people left in her wake. While he seemed sweet and genuinely loving towards her and she seemed genuinely happy, she ultimately left.

5 Mark Pellegrino

Image via ABC

Mark Pellegrino played Jacob, the island’s seemingly immortal protector for 2,000 years. Prior to Lost, he had a small role in The Big Lebowski and was in a few episodes of Dexter, and he also appeared in episodes of The X-Files, Burn Notice, Grey’s Anatomy and more. His work after Lost included roles on The Closer, Castle, American Rust and, perhaps most notably, Supernatural.

Jacob loomed large over much of the show’s later season, even though the man himself didn’t appear until the end of Season 5 and was only in seven episodes. He was a powerful figure—Ben in particular was desperate for Jacob to acknowledge him as chosen or special, and his role in impacting the survivors' lives made him somewhat menacing.

4 Billy Dee Williams

In Season 3 episode “Exposé,” which explored the backstory of disliked characters Nikki and Paulo, Billy Dee Williams played himself, who in turn played Mr. LaShade, the main character—and villain—of the crime drama Exposé. He briefly worked with Nikki, who had a small role on the show as a stripper in LaShade’s club. Williams is best known for playing Lando Calrissian in Star Wars movies The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, and he recently appeared in Sex and the City spinoff And Just Like That.

RELATED: 10 Iconic 'Lost' Episodes We Haven’t Forgotten

Williams appears very briefly—he’s onscreen playing LaShade for just a few minutes. But it’s a memorable cameo, and an especially fitting one for a show that made its fair share of Star Wars references, especially from Hurley, who also happened to be a fan of Exposé.

3 Allison Janney

Allison Janney played Mother in Season 6 episode “Across the Sea.” When a pregnant woman washed up on the island, she was greeted by Janney’s character, and after the woman delivered twin boys—Jacob and the Man in Black—she killed her and raised the boys as her own. Prior to Lost, Janney was best known for her roles in The West Wing and Juno.

Mother was one of many mysterious early inhabitants of the island, and although she initially seemed welcoming and willing to help the boys’ actual mother, her attitude shifted quickly. It was clear she couldn’t be trusted, and she often lied to the boys about the island and their lives there.

2 Cheech Marin

Hurley’s dad, David Reyes, was played by Cheech Marin and first appeared in a few episodes throughout Seasons 3, 4 and 5. Reyes left Hurley and his mother for 17 years, returning only after Hurley won the lottery. Marin is best known as half of the duo Cheech and Chong.

RELATED: 10 Lost Characters Who Deserve Their Own Spin-Off

David was a bit of a deadbeat dad with a difficult, strained relationship with Hurley, due in large part to David’s absence. Despite this, he does care about Hurley, and he was particularly concerned about Hurley’s insistence that he was cursed after winning the lottery.

1 Katey Sagal

Katey Sagal played Helen Norwood, Locke’s girlfriend prior to the Oceanic crash, and appeared in a total of four episodes, starting with Season 1’s “Walkabout.” She was already known for her roles in Married…with Children, Futurama and 8 Simple Rules and went on to appear in Sons of Anarchy, The Conners and more.

Helen ultimately broke things off with Locke and ultimately died of a brain aneurism, preventing the two from reuniting off the island. But the show’s flash-sideways gave a glimpse of the kind of happy life the two could’ve had as they planned their wedding.

NEXT: LOST: The 10 Best Characters Introduced After Season 1