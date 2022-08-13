Fans of the classic '80s movie can revisit the film in stunning new quality as The Lost Boys is finally coming to 4k Ultra HD for the first time later this fall. The 4K Blu-ray will be released on September 20 at the retail price of $24.99 by Warner Home Entertainment.

The film will be available for fans to purchase as a 4K Blu-ray combo pack that will come with the 4K version of the movie alongside a digital copy of the Blu-ray. The combo pack comes with a commentary from the film's director, the late Joel Schumacher, for fans to gain further insight into the film. The Blu-ray will also come with previously released special features such as "The Lost Boys: A Retrospective," which looks back at the film and its impact.

Other bonus features included in the Blu-ray disc of the combo pack include "Inside the Vampire's Cave," "Vamping Out: The Undead Creations of Greg Cannom," "The Return of Sam and the Frog Brothers," "The Lost Scenes," and the film's original trailer. While the new release doesn't come with any new bonus content, many fans can find satisfaction that the film will now be available in high dynamic range for their collection.

Image via Warner Bros.

Released in 1987, The Lost Boys was a box office and critical success and would eventually receive two sequels with the release of Lost Boys: The Tribe in 2008 and Lost Boys: The Thirst in 2010. The film remains as one of the most popular entries of the vampire genre and helped shape the modern image of the young vampire and further inspired future teenage-centered shows such as Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Now with The Lost Boys upgraded to 4K Ultra HD, fans can sink their teeth into the classic vampire flick in a way it has never been seen before.

The 4K Ultra HD release of The Lost Boys will be available on September 20. Check out the original trailer and official synopsis of the film below: