Bring an immortal classic home and add it to your collection - The Lost Boys is arriving in 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray this September. While the date is tentative and preorders aren’t open at this time, this is the most straightforward answer those of us living in the U.S. have received surrounding when the 4K takeover of the ‘80s classic would drop. While we’ve known that fans in the U.K. will be receiving a Collector’s Edition Steelbook 4K Ultra HD release on October 31, those of us across the pond have been salivating over any news to come out from the shadows and into the light.

Chalked full of ‘80s heartthrobs, The Lost Boys is one of the most quintessential horror films of the decade. The dark-comedy meets vampire-horror flick centers around Michael (Jason Patric) and Sam (Corey Haim), two brothers who have just moved with their mother (Dianne Wiest) to Santa Clara, a fictional town in northern California. Accepting that his new home is a little weird but he might as well make the best of it, Sam eases right in and finds his people - two fellow comic-book enthusiasts Edward (Corey Feldman) and Alan (Jamison Newlander).

Things are a bit more complicated for his older brother, Michael, who immediately finds himself drawn to a local girl named Star (Jami Gertz). Unbeknownst to Michael, Star is under the spell of David (Kiefer Sutherland), the ruthless commander of a group of vampires that call Santa Clara home. Finding himself in way over his head, Michael must now turn to Sam and his geeky pals to help save him and Star from the bloodthirsty immortals.

Directed by Joel Schumacher (St. Elmo’s Fire, The Client), during what some would consider to be his best days behind the camera, the feature also starred Edward Herrmann and Barnard Hughes. Along with an all-star cast and a well penned storyline, the film also boasts a killer soundtrack, featuring tunes from true-to-the-time legendary performers such as INXS, Echo and the Bunnymen, and Roger Daltrey.

As of right now, the U.S. release will include two discs - one in 4K Ultra HD and the other a Blu-ray disc, both harnessing the power of the top-tier resolution and audio that we’ve come to expect with 4K re-releases. No extras have been announced at this time, but hopefully, they’ll be added as we get closer to the date.

You can head to HD Movie Source via the link here to send in your preorder for The Lost Boys 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray when it becomes available.