Family dramas have the power to evoke countless feelings in each of us. They can appeal to our joy, heartache, and even trauma, depending on the story and performances. However, the best TV dramas provoke something genuine and enduring in all of us through stories of heartbreak, grief, joy, or challenge. Britbox's upcoming three-part miniseries Lost Boys & Fairies, premiering on March 4, perfectly understands this.

The miniseries, created by Daf James and starring Siôn Daniel Young and Fra Fee, centers on a gay couple looking to adopt a child. Through this simple yet endlessly compelling premise, the show explores themes of family, addiction, trauma, and overcoming one's past to embrace one's future. Although it doesn't break new ground, Lost Boys & Fairies remains a solid piece of melodrama that might not always hit the right notes, but when it does, it's quite a powerful and heartfelt ode to the importance of family.

What Is 'Lost Boys & Fairies' About?

Image via BritBox

Lost Boys & Fairies follows Gabriel (Siôn Daniel Young) and Andy (Fra Fee), a gay couple living in Wales and looking to adopt a child. Initially, they enter the process with very specific ideas about what they want and receive great help from their caring and concerned social worker, Jackie (Elizabeth Berrington). While Andy, an accountant, is very excited over the prospect of being a father, Gabriel, a drag queen performer, is much more hesitant, as he has a past with addiction and is still haunted by his troubled childhood following the death of his mother. Things change when they meet Jake (Leo Harris), a precocious young boy with a troubled history who makes a great impact on the couple.

The cast is rounded out by William Thomas as Gabriel's distant father Emrys, who shares a complicated relationship with his son stemming from the many unspoken and lingering issues between them, Maria Doyle Kennedy as Sandra, Andy's overly caring and lively mother who greatly supports the couple, Arwel Gruffyd as Berwyn, Gabriel's drag mother, and three-time Olivier winner Sharon D. Clarke as Claire, Jake's loving and concerned foster parent.

'Lost Boys & Fairies' Benefits From Two Great Performances