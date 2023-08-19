The Big Picture The Lost Boys is a beloved Halloween classic that showcases the dark side of vampires through the iconic character of David, played by Kiefer Sutherland.

Sideshow is offering fans the opportunity to own a 1/6 scale collectible figure of David, complete with a movie-accurate costume and two portrait options, capturing Sutherland's likeness perfectly.

This figure is a must-have for fans and a great addition to any horror collection, especially during the spooky season, and is currently available for pre-order at $285.

The allure of being a vampire has never been sweeter than in the beach town of Santa Clara, California in The Lost Boys. The cult classic movie is a staple of the Halloween season and has a cast that is filled with actors you know and love. Whether or not you watched it as a kid or came to The Lost Boys later in life, it is undeniable the love that audiences have for the Joel Schumacher film and now you can bring home the frights and brilliance of David!

Played by Kiefer Sutherland in the movie, David is the leader of the vampires whether that's a good thing or not. Now, Sideshow is giving fans a chance to bring him to their own collection. The David 1/6 Scale Collectible wears "a custom-tailored, movie-accurate fabric costume. His outfit is layered with an undershirt, a faux-leather jacket, an overcoat with decorative medals and buttons, and faux-leather pants."

There's a reason that The Lost Boys is a classic. The movie has made fans terrified of the night for years and while many of us are obsessed with the allure of vampires, the movie really does highlight the dark side of them with David. And this figure is amazing with David's look. More than that though, the figure brings Sutherland to life in a perfect way for fans. The figure "masterfully captures the likeness of actor Kiefer Sutherland in his iconic role as leader of a vampiric gang. The figure comes with both a neutral portrait and a fanged vampire portrait, which feature detailed, sculpted hair styled in David's signature blonde mullet." The figure is currently on pre-order for $285 dollars.

Santa Clara is waiting

This comes just in time for the spooky season. Every Halloween, you will see a sea of Letterboxd reviews for The Lost Boys pour in because it is one of those kids of movies. It's the darker of the Halloween classics but it is still a fall movie that fans love to revisit. While Sutherland has gone on to play iconic parts like Jack Bauer in 24 and starring in Designated Survivor, his role as David is still one that fans remember most of all for how he brought the vampire to life. Getting to add this to your Sideshow collection, especially with the rest of their horror collection figures, is the perfect way to ring in Halloween. Or just to celebrate David.

Check out more images below: