It may be hard to believe, but yes, The Lost Boys did in fact have an official sequel. Well, two actually, if you want to call them "official." After all, none of the creatives involved in the original film returned for either 2008's Lost Boy: The Tribe or 2010's Lost Boys: The Thirst, though each of these direct-to-video productions did manage to bring back a few supporting cast members (namely Corey Feldman as Edgar Frog). Nevertheless, these strange continuations feel more like far-removed knock-offs rather than an authentic sequel to the original vampire classic. Even still, they're fascinating attempts to expand the franchise into the 21st century, even if they didn't work out quite so well.

'The Lost Boys: The Tribe' Strayed Too Far From the Original With No Pay Off

Made about 20 years after the original, Lost Boys: The Tribe takes place in Luna Bay rather than Santa Carla, and follows newcomer Chris Emerson (Tad Hilgenbrink) and his sister Nicole (Autumn Reeser). These two are seemingly unrelated to the Emerson brothers from the original (played by Corey Haim and Jason Patric), which is made evident when the latter is turned into a vampire. This brings longtime vampire hunter Edgar Frog out of retirement to battle the latest vampire baddie, Shane, played by Kiefer Sutherland’s brother, Angus Sutherland. As in real-life, Shane and David are supposedly brothers, making this whole thing very personal. As your standard direct-to-video vampire fare, there's not a lot to write home about concerning The Tribe, though there's a pretty sweet cover of "Cry Little Sister" by the horror punk band Aiden. Oh, and the WildStorm prequel comic book, Lost Boys: Reign of Frogs, that takes place in between these films is pretty good.

Actually, there is one thing that makes this film a bit more interesting, even if it doesn't happen until after the end credits. Here, Corey Haim returns as Sam Emerson, now a vampire himself, to deal with Edgar for good. We don't know how Sam got turned, but it seems like, unlike his brother Michael, he was unable to fight the urge to drink blood. The last we see of these two, they're about to engage in a battle of the ages, but the film tragically cuts before we get to see anymore. Two more interesting alternate endings exist, which reunite Sam and Edgar as allies (once where Sam is still human, and once as a recently turned half-vampire), with Edgar's brother, Alan (Jamison Newlander) the next vampiric villain on the rise. This plot, however, is entirely abandoned by the sequel.

'The Lost Boys: The Thirst' Is a Little Better, but May Have Been Better as a Series

Unfortunately, Haim died before the third film, titled Lost Boys: The Thirst, so the sequel never got to pay off Sam's vampire story. Instead, The Thirst drops much of the plot (and characters) from the second, and instead pivots back to following Edgar. After learning that a new drug laced with vampire blood, called "Thirst," has entered circulation, Edgar asks Alan, now a half-vampire, to join him in uncovering the Alpha Vampire, whose death would reverse all other vampires, including Alan. Unfortunately, Alan has no interest, and so Edgar goes it alone, mourning both his brother and Sam, who he lost to vampirism. Eventually, the Frog brothers reunite at the end in a classic vampire action sequence, which makes the whole ordeal worth it. As Collider contributor Germain Lussier wrote in his 2010 review of the film, "Lost Boys: The Thirst is what a follow-up to The Lost Boys should be."

Overall, The Thirst is significantly better than The Tribe. Instead of reusing the same premise of the first film (sans its comedic tone), The Thirst brings in an original — and dare we say, inspired — plot to the Lost Boys brand, while honoring what made the original so great. Frankly though, the third film feels like it may have been better as an Ash vs Evil Dead-style sequel series rather than a standalone movie. Though, it's worth noting that Corey Feldman is still around, so this could still be a possibility... (Come on Warner Bros., you cowards!) After all, now that Edgar and Alan are back together and vampires have seemingly been eradicated, even they concede in the film that there are plenty of other supernatural threats out there.

Ultimately, both sequels are hurt by their lack of returning cast (especially Haim). The Tribe’s attempts to reboot with new leading characters just didn't work, though The Thirst proved that the franchise could retain much of its charisma by going in a new direction. They're certainly not as campy, funny, or all-around enjoyable as the original Lost Boys, but it can’t be said that these sequels didn’t at least try to continue the very ‘80s-centric story into the modern era.

