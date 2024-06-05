The groundbreaking legacy of ABC's supernatural drama Lost, with its vast ensemble cast and intricately plotted story, introduced audiences to a large roster of memorable characters, each contributing to the show's critically acclaimed six-season run. While iconic figures like Jack Shephard (Matthew Fox), John Locke (Terry O'Quinn), and Kate Austen (Evangeline Lilly) often dominated fan discussions and swept up Primetime Emmy Awards, there remain many characters who played pivotal roles, but were frequently overlooked. These underrated characters were immensely compelling in their own right, boasting stirring performances, and often furthering critical plot advancements, but without receiving the full recognition they deserved.

Despite Lost's emphasis on mystery elements and its underlying dedication to supernatural fiction, Lost remains fundamentally a character-driven narrative; the show’s most compelling moments often stemmed from the personal journeys of its diverse ensemble, noteworthy at the time of premiere for boasting an immense multicultural cast. The series masterfully intertwined its headier concepts with much more emotionally relatable stories of its characters, blending high-concept sci-fi with intimate character studies, and ensuring that the heart of Lost lies in the complex relationships between survivors, making the audience’s connection to the characters the true driving force behind the show’s enduring impact.

10 Richard Alpert

Portrayed by Néstor Carbonell

Richard Alpert, the loyal advisor of the "Others" and Jacob (Mark Pellegrino)'s right-hand-man, is initially one of the most enigmatic figures on the island. Introduced as a mysterious, ageless figure who appears unchanged across vast expanses of the Island's history, Richard’s background is gradually unveiled, revealing a compelling character with a moving backstory and powerful motivations well worth watching. Initially appearing to be a secondary character, Richard’s true importance becomes clear towards the end of Lost's final season, revealing his centuries-old connection to the island and his pivotal role in its mythology.

Richard's journey as a Spanish prisoner in the 19th century to the confidant of Jacob in Season 6's "Ab Eterno," remains one of the show's most well-received episodes, with a rich, self-contained narrative arc that engages with the show's central themes of fate and redemption. Despite his integral role in the fate of the castaways, Néstor Carbonell was frequently a guest star, and was only promoted to the main cast in the ultimate season. Carbonell’s subtle and nuanced performance brings a quiet dignity to Richard, portraying him as both wise and deeply tormented by his immortality. Beginning as the Island's most devoted protector, Richard finds purpose in survival, and once again learns to value his life.

9 Charlie Pace

Portrayed by Dominic Monaghan

Lovable, naive, obsessive and loyal, Charlie Pace is a former rock star with a heart of gold. Struggling with addiction and a sense of lost purpose, Charlie’s character arc is one of redemption and sacrifice, which results in one of the most tear-jerking deaths in the entire series. As a member of the band Drive Shaft, Charlie's flashbacks often revolve around his rise to fame and subsequent struggle with drug abuse, but once on the Island, he becomes an unexpected hero; forming deep bonds with fellow survivors like Claire and Hurley (Jorge Garcia), and ultimately sacrificing his life in a bid to save his friends.

Charlie's self-destructive tendencies and journey to overcome them are some of the most potent and dramatic character moments of the series, yet he often doesn’t receive the same recognition as characters like Jack or Sawyer, mostly due to his status as a comic-relief character. Monaghan’s performance, while endearingly funny, somehow also manages to capture Charlie’s latent darkness, making his character arc heartbreaking and, ultimately, inspiring. His final sacrifice in the Looking Glass at the end of Season 3 beautifully synthesizes the show's themes of redemption and found family, proving that Charlie's obsessive, driven nature isn't the weakness he always assumed it to be, but instead has the ability to make him every bit as strong as it has made him weak.

8 Martin Keamy

Portrayed by Kevin Durand

Played with devilish aplomb by Kevin Durand, the remarkably hated Martin Keamy serves as one of the most formidable antagonists in Lost. Introduced as a mercenary hired by Charles Widmore (Alan Dale) onboard the freighter in Season 4, Keamy’s ruthless pursuit of Benjamin Linus (Michael Emerson) and his cold-blooded attitude makes him a terrifying presence on the Island. Keamy's military precision and his distinct lack of empathy set him apart from other villains of the series, as he carries out his mission with a chilling efficiency and seems to relish every moment of violence. Keamy’s actions, including his orchestration of the devastating freighter explosion and his merciless murder of Alex Rousseau (Tania Raymonde), add a significant layer of danger and tension to the series’ fourth season.

Whereas many TV villains in serialized dramas stand around making empty threats, Martin Keamy does exactly what he says he is going to do every single time. Despite being a pivotal adversary in the series, Keamy doesn’t receive the same level of attention as other villains like Ben or the Man in Black (Titus Welliver), most likely due to his relatively small amount of screentime. However, Durand’s portrayal of Keamy is breathless and commanding, imbuing the character with a horrible charisma that is difficult to look away from. Keamy serves an important purpose as the human embodiment of escalation, raising the stakes astronomically in a very tangible way. In a show where a black column of smoke rips people apart, it is a testament to Durand's chilling performance that the character of Keamy remains one of the most effective television antagonists of all time.

7 U.S. Marshal Edward Mars

Portrayed by Fredric Lehne

Edward Mars, the smooth talking U.S. Marshal tasked with hunting down Kate Austen, is an unsung gem of a character who highlights all the most interesting aspects of Kate's character, while taking none of the credit. Appearing most often in flashbacks after his death on the Island, Mars is relentless in his attempts to bring Kate to justice, providing her with a dramatic foil for her troubled past which showcases the complexities of her character. His presence on the island, though short-lived, leaves a lasting impact as it serves to deepen the plotlines of Kate, Sawyer (Josh Holloway) and Jack, as well as revealing crucial details about Kate's life before the crash.

Mars’s dogged pursuit and his interactions with Kate offer some of the best writing in the series, summating Kate's thematic devotion to the chase and her inability to stay in one place for too long. Mars's appearance on Lost is notably brief, which makes the lasting impact of his character all the more impressive, as his death haunts the castaways long after Sawyer's poorly-aimed gunshot rings out. Fredric Lehne’s performance effectively conveys the marshal’s single-minded determination and moral rigidity, making him a formidable yet somewhat tragic figure, evocative of detective characters in noir thrillers: trapped in a never-ending game of cat and mouse with their ultimate adversary.

6 Danielle Rousseau

Portrayed by Mira Furlan

Few characters on Lost embody tragedy quite like Danielle Rousseau, who, from her very first appearance, is a haunting and enigmatic presence on the Island. As a French scientist stranded alone for sixteen years, Rousseau's story serves as a cautionary tale against the dangers of isolating oneself from a community, and the powerful notion that it is never too late to open back up to people. Rousseau's desperate search for her daughter, Alex, and her terrifying early warnings about the mysterious “Others” added some of the earliest layers of supernatural mystery to the series, while her extensive knowledge of the island and its dangers often serves as a critical resource for the main characters, despite her reclusive and paranoid demeanor.

Rousseau is a potent character whose journey to find herself is heartbreaking and powerful. Furlan, who plays Rousseau following her isolation, brings a beautiful, elegant pathos to Rousseau which is brilliantly in conflict with her unkempt appearance. Her relationship with Sayid (Naveen Andrews) and her eventual reunion with Alex are poignant moments which directly engage with the show's thematic preoccupation with loneliness and the importance of community for survival, and her enduring status as one of the show's most well drawn and complex characters is evidence of her underrated reputation.

5 Frank Lapidus

Portrayed by Jeff Fahey