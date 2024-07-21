The Big Picture Charlie's death in 'Lost' is a pivotal moment, where his self-sacrifice saves others and shifts the survivors' allegiances.

Charlie continues to play a key role in the afterlife, awakening Desmond's memories and guiding the group to their reunion.

While serving his own character development, Charlie's relationships on the island are crucial for later events, leading to the series' conclusion.

Lost never shied away from killing its characters, but when the show killed off Charlie Pace (Dominic Monaghan), his death hit differently. Charlie has a complicated background, and his story arc on the island mostly serves his own character development. Charlie ultimately sacrifices himself to save the other survivors, which leads him onto his more important journey in the afterlife. After Charlie dies at the end of Season 3, he continues to make occasional and hugely impactful appearances in later seasons of the show. Each appearance sets things in motion to eventually lead to Lost’s epic finale. It is in death, not in life, that Charlie finally becomes fundamental in serving the show’s bigger plot.

Charlie’s Life and Struggles

Charlie Pace led a difficult life before arriving on the island. He found fame as a musician in the one-hit-wonder band Drive Shaft, which he founded alongside his older brother Liam (Neil Hopkins). Their only hit song, “You All Everybody,” was repeatedly referenced by him during his time on the island. The band’s success diminished after their one-hit, and Charlie turned to drugs, struggling with a serious heroin addiction. On the island, Charlie is very much focused on his own struggles. He tries to write new music, but more importantly, he overcomes his heroin addiction. He develops a romantic relationship with fellow survivor Claire (Emilie de Ravin), and much of his drama is tied to hers. He also develops a strong friendship with Hurley (Jorge Garcia), which plays an important role later.

Charlie’s Death is a Pivotal Moment

Close

Throughout his life, Charlie always seemed to suffer from low confidence and neediness, but his time on the island helps him find a greater purpose. His ultimate gesture comes with his death, in Season 3’s “Through the Looking Glass,” which is prophesied by Desmond (Henry Ian Cusick) and his visions. Charlie truly believes in Desmond’s prophecy and follows the path leading to his own demise. His first major achievement in death is this self-sacrifice, which immediately saves Desmond, but also informs the others that the rescue boat waiting offshore for them is “Not Penny’s Boat.”

After unjamming the communications signal in the looking-glass comms room, Charlie is able to relay his dying message that the supposed rescuers are not what they seem. This message helps to sway many of the other survivors to part ways with Jack as leader, and to turn to Locke. “The last thing he did was to warn us that people on that boat are not who they said they were. So I’m not listening to you,” Hurley says to Jack. “I’m listening to Charlie.” Charlie’s death causes a substantial rift in the group, as Hurley, Claire, Sawyer, and Ben are among those who leave Jack for Locke, to avoid whatever awaits them on that rescue boat.

Even after Charlie has physically died in “Through the Looking Glass,” he continues to make appearances in future episodes, starting with “The Beginning of the End.” In this episode, Hurley is now off the island and living in a mental health facility, where he sees visions of Charlie. This ghost-like version of Charlie speaks to Hurley and tells him that the people who remain on the island need him. “And now you have to do something. But you’re hiding from it,” Charlie says. “They need you, Hugo. You know they need you.” Much as he does on the island in the immediacy after Charlie’s death, Hurley continues to listen to his friend’s warnings. Charlie’s words help to convince Hurley that he needs to return to the island, which, of course, puts him on his own fated path to becoming the protector of the island.

Charlie Plays a Key Role in the Flash Sideways

Image via ABC

Charlie’s role in the flash sideways sets in motion the group reuniting at the church in the Lost series finale. In the episode “LA X”, Charlie finds himself once again on Oceanic Flight 815. In this afterlife version, he nearly chokes on a bag of heroin and is ultimately saved by Jack. This near-death experience triggers him to remember his real life, his love for Claire, and more importantly, that he was meant to die. “You should’ve let that happen, man. I was supposed to die,” he resentfully says to Jack. He’s now aware that he has likely died before and that this current world is false. Through his newfound sense of awareness, he’s now able to remind the others of who they were in life. But first, he gets arrested for heroin possession.

In the afterlife episode “Happily Ever After,” it is this newly aware Charlie who boldly re-awakens Desmond, re-triggering his memory of the original timeline. Desmond is settled in the afterlife, working for Charles Widmore. He’s tasked with picking up a bailed Charlie from prison, after he was arrested on the flight. Charlie acts extremely cryptic with Desmond as he describes his near-death experience on the plane. “I’m slipping into the abyss, and then I see… her,” he says, referring to Claire. “I’ve seen something real. I’ve seen the truth.”

In their car ride together, Charlie continues this cryptic attitude. “All right Mr. Hume. How about I offer you a choice,” he states. “I can either show you what I’m talking about, or you can get out of the car.” Charlie then takes it upon himself to steal control of the car Desmond is driving him in, steering it directly into a deep body of water, where it sinks. He holds his hand up to the car window for an escaped Desmond to see — Desmond is harshly reminded of Charlie’s death, with flashbacks of the “Not Penny’s Boat” message written on his drowning friend’s hand.

Image via ABC

Now that Charlie, in the afterlife, has awoken Desmond to their previous lives on earth, Desmond is free to find and recruit the others to reunite at the church, where they transition to the great beyond together. Charlie joins them at this church in “The End,” where he reunites with Claire and her newborn son Aaron. Their memories of each other and their time on the island fully return to them. Charlie is instrumental in each member of the group finding their happy ending, and he also gets his.

While Charlie spends much of his time on the island serving his own story and character development, the relationships he forges there are crucial for later events. His first truly impactful act is his devastating self-sacrificial death, which he believes is necessary to save the others. Then in the afterlife, Charlie is a key figure in setting in motion the Lost series’ conclusion. For his whole life, what Charlie wanted most was to be useful and help others, and in death, he finally was.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Lost is available to watch on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix