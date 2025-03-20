Folk horror has been a favorite of horror fans for decades, stretching back to the original Wicker Man and continuing to the revival of the late 2010s (which is still going strong today) kicked off by The Witch. The majority of these films utilize ancient European myths and traditions. However, the rarer American folk horror films tend to either focus on witchcraft like in The Blair Witch Project or the more famous cryptids like Bigfoot. But in reality, that’s just a small portion of the terror a filmmaker can drum up using American folklore, as shown by the underrated Ozark-based film Lost Child. Making the circuit at film festivals in 2017, just as the modern folk horror revival was kicking off, Lost Child tells the story of Fern (Leven Rambin), a young woman who takes in a young boy living by himself in the woods, only to discover that he might be a local supernatural entity bent on destroying her. Even though the movie is ultimately more of a psychological drama than outright horror, it uses horror tropes to build a truly unsettling atmosphere surrounding the boy and his origins, leaving you unsure about what’s really going on until the movie’s emotional climax.

Leven Rambin Learns About a Sinister Creature in the Woods in ‘Lost Child’

Lost Child begins with Army veteran Fern returning to her backwoods hometown in Missouri after the death of her abusive, drug-addict father. She and her brother, Billy (Taylor John Smith), were separated as children after their mother and father went on a drug bender, resulting in the mother’s death. After bouncing around from foster home to foster home and having a seemingly negative experience with the Army, Fern’s emotional walls are thick, and she finds herself struggling to return to the town that was the source of so much pain for her and to reconnect with the brother who blames her for being abandoned. When she finds a young boy named Cecil living alone in the woods near her father’s house, Fern can’t bring herself to leave him there, although she’s also very reluctant to take care of him herself, hoping social services will take him off her hands.

But as the search for Cecil’s family proves difficult, Fern is unexpectedly tasked with taking care of the boy in the interim, and things begin to get strange as he spends more time with her. She comes down with a sudden cough and has trouble sleeping, and the local townspeople suspect that Cecil isn’t a boy at all, but a “tatterdemalion:” a creature that feeds off the lifeforce of others but is unable to leave the woods on its own — they need to convince someone, like Fern, to willingly lead them out. As Fern continues to feel worse and Cecil behaves more strangely, like performing some kind of ritual with an object he calls a “madstone” over Fern while she’s sleeping, she begins to think that maybe the locals are right, and she has to get rid of Cecil before it’s too late. The tatterdemalion is a mythological creature seemingly unique to the Ozark area, so in addition to the eerie atmosphere surrounding Cecil, Lost Child offers audiences a new side of American folklore that they’ve likely never encountered before.

‘Lost Child’ Chillingly Examines the Dangers of American Superstitions