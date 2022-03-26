It's a three-pronged victory for The Lost City at the box office this weekend. The film marks not just a pandemic-best debut for a female-driven title (another testament to Sandra Bullock's star power) but also a back-to-back hit for Channing Tatum and the third hit of the year for Paramount. The film is poised to make $30.5 million in its first weekend, dethroning The Batman from the number one spot after three weeks.

Directed by Adam Nee and Aaron Nee, the film made $11.55 million on Friday. The $30.5 million three-day estimate aligns with Bullock's pre-pandemic titles The Heat ($39 million) and The Proposal ($34 million). In the last few years, Bullock has delivered a couple of big hits for Netflix — 2018's Bird Box and last year's The Unforgivable. For Tatum, who hadn't appeared in a starring live-action role in five years before last month's Dog, this is the second hit of 2022, after that film legged it to over $50 million domestic (and counting).

As for Paramount, the studio has bounced back after being essentially written off in the last few years. Having experienced a leadership change, Paramount has seen substantial success in the theatrical marketplace, with films such as A Quiet Place Part II, Scream, and Jackass Forever.

Overall, the marketplace stands at a little over $81 million this weekend, down 45% from the same weekend in 2019, when Jordan Peele's Us propelled the business to $148.8 million.

After three weeks atop the box office, Warner Bros.' three-hour superhero thriller The Batman slipped to number two with an estimated $18.7 million this weekend. The Batman is the biggest hit of 2022, so far, and the first film since Spider-Man: No Way Home to make more than $300 million at the domestic box office. Internationally, the film has made over $600 million.

Another major highlight this weekend comes in the form of Indian Telugu language epic RRR, which is expected to finish at the number three spot. The film is estimated to make $11.8 million in its first weekend, breaking director SS Rajamouli's own record for the biggest stateside debut for an Indian film. The record was previously held by Rajamouli's 2017 action spectacle Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which opened to $10.4 million and tapped out with over $20 million. Starring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, the three-hour film plays with a pre-programmed intermission and inflated ticket prices.

After a stellar $17.6 million opening weekend, Crunchyroll's Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie is poised to finish its second weekend at the number four spot with $4.65 million. The film's running domestic total now stands at over $27 million. Sony's Uncharted is expected to round out the top five this weekend, with an estimated $4.6 million, for a running domestic total of over $133 million. Like The Batman, the long-delayed video game adaptation underperformed in China due to a new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elsewhere, the Daniels' martial arts fantasy Everything Everywhere All at Once made $203,000 on Friday from 10 theaters for a solid $20,000 per-screen average.

Next week, expect Sony's long-delayed anti-hero film Morbius to sink its teeth into the top spot at the box office. Starring Jared Leto in the titular role, Morbius is the fourth installment in Sony's universe of Spider-Man films.

