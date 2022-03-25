The following contains spoilers about the ending of The Lost CityWith directors Adam and Aaron Nee The Lost City now playing in theaters, I recently got to speak with Sandra Bullock and Daniel Radcliffe about making their fun action-comedy that also stars Channing Tatum. Based on a story idea by Seth Gordon, The Lost City follows the story of romance author Loretta Sage (Bullock), who is kidnapped while on a book tour by an eccentric billionaire (Radcliffe), who believes she has the key to finding a secret lost treasure that exists only in her books. In true Romancing the Stone fashion, her books' cover model Alan (Tatum), embarks on a tropical adventure to save her from what may be certain doom. The film also stars Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Oscar Nuñez, Patti Harrison, and Bowen Yang. The script was written by Oren Uziel, Dana Fox and Adam Nee & Aaron Nee.

During the interview, Bullock and Radcliffe shared some great stories about making The Lost City, why Bullock changed the ending to make it less about finding a financial treasure, how the film is a feel good and fun movie, what people would be surprised to learn about the making of the film, and why Bullock wishes this film could be a ride at Disneyland. In addition, Radcliffe talks about why he’s so proud of Swiss Army Man and how Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is one of the most fun things he’s ever done.

What has Bullock been watching recently that she wants to recommend?

If someone has never seen anything Radcliffe has done before what is the first thing they should watch and why?

Why Radcliffe is so proud of Swiss Army Man.

Why Bullock had a tough time wearing the heels in the film and why her character wasn’t given sneakers.

How The Lost City is a feel good and fun movie.

Bullock on why she wishes this film could be a ride at Disneyland.

How the original script had the ending with them actually finding a treasure and not what it is now.

Radcliffe on how Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is one of the most fun things he’s ever done.

How the script is fantastic.

What would surprise people to learn about the making of The Lost City?

How the wheel barrel explosion was all done in one take.

Here's the official synopsis:

Brilliant, but reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, “Dash.” While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure from her latest story. Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it’s lost forever.

