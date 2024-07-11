The Big Picture Daniel Faraday's tragic backstory involves hidden family secrets and a heartbreaking sacrifice.

Lost is a show filled with endless mysteries and devastating deaths. Over its six-season run, it had its fair share of supporting characters who came and went. Many were forgettable, didn’t further the plot, or add much to the emotional stakes of the show. At first, Daniel Faraday, played by Jeremy Davies, feels like one of these minor characters. He joins the show in Season 4 and doesn’t immediately blend with the core cast. But at the moment of the character’s death, the true nature of his story is revealed, and it is among the most tragic moments of Lost.

Who is Daniel Faraday, and What is His Backstory?

When he first joins the large ensemble of Lost, Daniel Faraday feels like a character whose purpose is to deliver exposition on the rules of time travel and to forward the plot for others. He even goes as far as to explain the origins of ‘The Hatch’ and the reason for Oceanic Flight 815 crashing in the first place. But he also has an air of tragedy about him. It is revealed that Daniel is the son of prominent ‘Others’ Eloise Hawking (Fionnula Flanagan) and Charles Widmore (Alan Dale). Eloise raised him as a single mother, hiding the identity of his father and pushing him to abandon his love of music to focus on his scientific studies. Dedicating his life to studying space and time, Daniel becomes well-versed in the theory of time travel and develops a career as an Oxford physicist.

He conducts unauthorized experiments involving time travel, with his research funded by Charles Widmore, who he didn’t know to be his father. With his experiments, he accidentally harms his girlfriend, Theresa (Sarah Farooqui), as she develops serious chronic temporal displacement. Daniel tests his theories on himself and goes on to suffer from severe memory damage after an experiment goes wrong. Charles visits a debilitated Daniel and offers him a cure for his memory issues — a chance to go to ‘The Island.’ When Daniel arrives on The Island, he heals his memory and develops feelings for a fellow scientist, Charlotte (Rebecca Mader), who later dies when she succumbs to the effects of temporal displacement.

He meets the survivors of Oceanic Flight 815 and shares with them the rules of time travel. "Time, it's like a street, right? We can move forward on that street, we can move in reverse, but we cannot ever create a new street. If we try to do anything different, it will fail. Every time. Whatever happened, happened," he explains. Eventually, he ends up traveling to The Island in 1977, where he ironically tries to change the past by detonating a hydrogen bomb.

What Happened to Daniel Faraday on The Island

It is in Lost’s 100th episode, "The Variable," where Daniel Faraday's own tragic story comes together, and the true emotional impact hits. When he is on The Island in 1977, Daniel decides that his initial theory of the past being unchangeable is incorrect, as he had overlooked the variables — 'people.' "You can't change the past. Can't do it. Whatever happened, happened," he reiterates. "But then, I finally realized I had been spending so much time focused on the constants, I forgot about the variables," he continues. "Us. We're the variables. People. We think, we reason, we make choices, we have free will. We can change our destiny." He decides to detonate the hydrogen bomb to keep Oceanic Flight 815 from ever crashing, and to prevent the now-deceased Charlotte from having met her death.

Arriving at the Others' camp, he demands to know where the hydrogen bomb is being kept and meets a younger version of his mother, Eloise Hawking (Alice Evans). He is shot and killed by the young Eloise, who is unaware that Daniel is her son. As Daniel dies, he reveals to her that she’s his mother, and he is dismayed that the older version of her knew he was going to die on the island but sent him anyway. Daniel’s theory of the ‘variable’ assumes that people have free will, and therefore the past can actually be changed. Yet his own mother chose, with her supposed free will, to send him back to his death, and Daniel realizes this in his dying moments. “You knew. You always knew. You knew this was gonna happen, and you sent me here anyway,” he says to her. “Who are you?” she asks. “I’m your son,” are his final words, followed by the iconic Lost title screen.

Eloise and Daniel's Relationship, In Life and After Life

Eloise Hawking was always adamant that her son had a unique destiny that he must prepare for. At his graduation dinner, she gifted him a journal with a handwritten inscription, "Daniel, No matter what, remember, I will always love you. Mother". The face she makes before giving him the journal shows a flicker of resigned sadness, easily missed without the context of his final tragedy. This was the journal that would lead him to fulfill his fateful destiny. The same journal that a young Eloise reads after she has just killed her son.

“The Variable” begins with a young Daniel playing the piano. Eloise comes into the room crying softly. Upon first viewing, it’s easy to mistake Eloise’s reactions as disappointment in her son and exhaustion from trying to keep him on the path to his destiny. But once knowing how the story fully unfolds, it is blatantly obvious that she is in quiet emotional turmoil as she steers him to his death. “Your gift Daniel, is your mind. A mind that is meant for science, mathematics. And it’s my job to keep you on your path,” states Eloise begrudgingly. “I want to keep playing the piano. I can do both. I can make time,” Daniel replies. “If only you could,” Eloise responds, the double meaning now glaringly obvious.

After Charles Widmore approaches Daniel with the offer to take him to The Island to be healed, Eloise helps to convince a struggling Daniel to accept. “Just think of all you could accomplish,” she says. “You really want me to go?” he asks. Whereas without context her reaction could again be mistaken for disappointment in her son, now it’s clear that she’s fighting back sad tears, with a quiver in her face as she says, “Yes.” On first watch, it is Daniel’s sorrow that comes to the forefront, as he can’t do anything to gain the approval of his distant mother. Only by knowing Daniel’s ending can it be seen that, in these moments, the true sadness driving the emotion is coming from Eloise as much as from Daniel.

In the flash sideways world of Lost, Daniel is a musician rather than a scientist. He leads a happy life with Eloise and Charles as the Widmore nuclear family. The weight of the world is no longer on Daniel’s shoulders, and although he subconsciously suspects the timeline has been altered, he’s free to pursue the people and things he loves. As Desmond Hume (Henry Ian Cusick) is now aware of the true timeline and able to remind people of who they are, Eloise asks him to leave Daniel to be in this sideways world, to live the life he didn’t get to have with her. All of this tragedy that had befallen Daniel his entire life was not because of an unloving mother but because of a mother who loved him dearly and wanted an eternity with her son in the afterlife since they could not have this happy story in their actual lives.

With the huge ensemble that Lost features, it’s easy to underestimate the significance of a character. As Daniel Faraday’s arc unfolds, it’s only at the time of his death that his true story is revealed. At first, it appears that Eloise is merely a cold and callous mother to Daniel. After “The Variable,” it becomes clear that she was emotionally distancing herself from Daniel to try and lessen the impact of his eventual death. His story is not merely about a boy shut out from a loving relationship with his mother, but a poetic tragedy of a mother, knowing she kills her son, still pushing him to live out his destiny — to die by her hand.

