It has been argued that Japan has the world’s greatest cinema scene. It’d be hard to dispute that, given not only the country’s lengthy presence in the world of motion pictures, but also the sheer number of masterpieces that have hailed from this country. Seven Samurai (or any Akira Kurosawa feature, really), Shoplifters, The Woman in the Dunes, and Kwaidan are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the incredible slew of motion pictures that have hailed from Japanese filmmakers. When one considers not only the quality of those individual features but also the direct creative influence they had on subsequent masterpieces from all over the world, it truly becomes astonishing to see just how much Japan’s cinema has contributed to the world at large.

Of course, no country’s cinema has an unblemished record of quality (America can speak to that reality) and Japan is no stranger to that, either. In the 1980s, a series of problems came together to inspire a dark period for the country’s movies. Retroactively, this period is known as the "lost decade” of Japanese cinema—but what led to this lull in Japan’s movie-going scene? And what masterpieces managed to emerge during it?

What Factors Led to the Lost Decade of Japanese Cinema?

From the 1950s to the 1970s, Japan was a force to be reckoned with on the global cinema scene. Auteurs like Akira Kurosawa and Hiroshi Teshigahara regularly delivered new movies that resonated with moviegoers around the globe and secured tons of prestigious awards in the process. However, by the end of the 1970s, many of the most iconic directors of Japan’s golden era of cinema were no longer in the filmmaking game. Legends like Yasujiro Ozu had passed away, while others like Teshigahara had shifted to television movies. A creative void was beginning to develop in Japanese cinema that newer filmmakers couldn’t entirely fill. That alone was bound to cause problems for this country’s cinema exploits going into the 1980s, but there were also technological problems weighing down on this art form.

While television had inspired concerns about cinema’s long-term viability in America back in the 1950s, it wouldn’t be until the 1970s that TVs became so ubiquitous in Japanese society that they began to supplant theatrical movie-going as a go-to source of recreation. Competition from the small screen was diverting eyes away from the theaters, and as seen with folks like Teshigahara moving into TV movies, big-name talent from theatrical cinema were being poached. Going into the 1980s, Japanese cinema was struggling to compete against television, a medium that would only grow more popular in the new decade. In short, this was the real problem that would overshadow cinema throughout this “lost decade.”

Meanwhile, a piece by Jose Teodoro for Now Toronto pinpointed the cinematic turmoil of the 1980s as heavily stemming from the collapse of many major Japanese movie studios at that era. Books like, What Is Japanese Cinema?: A History by Yomota Inuhiko, paint a picture of these once-mighty cinematic institutions as no longer being able to regularly produce new movies. In a chapter entirely dedicated to the collapse of these operations in the 1980s, Inuhiko notes that, "in 1961, [the Japanese studio] system had six studios that could make 520 films, but twenty-five years later in 1986, only three studios produced a mere twenty-four films." This dramatic decrease in the amount of new films being produced inevitably ensured that the Japanese cinema scene suffered.

As observed by outfits like Arrow Video, these woes weighing down the Japanese cinema scene occurred in a decade where the country’s economic prosperity was soaring. Victories for Japanese society occurred in the 1980s in other areas, and unfortunately, it just underscores the problems that the film scene was experiencing. These woes were even reinforced by Japan's lack of nominated films in the Best International Feature category at the Academy Awards, a category Japan had regularly scored nominations in throughout the 1960s. However, after Muddy River scored a nomination at the 54th Academy Awards, Japan would be absent from the Best International Feature race for the rest of the decade. Even smaller developments—including the previously-reliable Godzilla franchise only producing two new entries in the entirety of the 1980s (after the saga had delivered eight new entries in the 1960s alone)—reflected that Japan's cinema scene was experiencing endless challenges.

Japanese Cinema in the 1980s Still Had Plenty of Gems

Image via Toei Company

Of course, no country solely produces underwhelming features in an entire decade. The basic chances of probability mean that, eventually, there would be some gems in any collection of motion pictures. Japan in the 1980s was no different, as this country’s artists still produced several iconic masterpieces in decade deemed “lost’ by scholars. One notable domain that flourished in Japanese cinema was feature-length anime productions. Historically, the 1980s are looked at as a crucial time for anime features, with key films from this decade like Akira and My Neighbor Totoro pushing the boundaries of what these movies could accomplish.

The latter title reflects a key filmmaker who came into his own as a notable auteur in the 1980s: Hayao Miyazaki. Though he'd helmed The Castle of Cagliostro in 1979, Miyazaki really took off as a director in the 1980s, thanks to features like Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind and Kiki's Delivery Service. Directing four different movies in the 1980s, Miyazaki refined his artistic sensibilities in this era and established himself as a new filmmaking force to be reckoned with.

It wasn’t just in anime features that 1980s Japanese cinema excelled, though. There were still acclaimed classics being released by live-action auteurs in this era of the country’s history. Akira Kurosawa, for instance, delivered his masterpiece, Ran, in 1985, a motion picture that could stand toe-to-toe with his best works from the preceding four decades with ease. Further beloved titles like Tampopo and The Emperor's Naked Army Marches On also premiered this decade, while 1980s Japanese cinema was also responsible for the underseen classic His Motorbike, Her Island.

A motion picture from House director Nobuhiko Obayashi, His Motorbike, Her Island is a motion picture brimming with outstanding visual choices from this era, including the sweeping switches from drastically different color schemes throughout the runtime. These flourishes lend real visual verve to an intimate story chronicling the romance between a young woman and a guy fixated on his motorbike (hence the title). Obayashi’s work here is a filmmaking tour de force that epitomized how inventive live-action filmmaking hadn’t vanished from Japan during its “lost decade.”

Japanese Cinema Struggles Against America’s Own Movie-Based Woes

Image via Studio Ghibli

Not to filter the wonderful cinema through a Western gaze, but it is interesting to look back on this “lost decade” and recognize that it coincided simultaneously with a downturn in quality in America’s cinematic output. After the 1970s, when titles ranging from The Godfather to Star Wars indicated that anything was possible in American cinema, the '80s swung around to demolish all of that potential. Flops like One from the Heart and Heaven’s Gate wiped out the auteur movement in America. The era of Ronald Reagan as president instilled restrictive conservatism into big American blockbusters, though classic American films from this era like Desert Hearts and To Live and Die in L.A. partially registered as being special because they were an affront to the suffocating creative norms of 1980s American cinema.

The 1980s weren’t a great decade for movies in some of the biggest countries in the world, so at least Japan wasn’t alone in its cinematic woes. Plus, some of Japan's cinematic turmoil in the '80s did turn around in the 1990s. As pointed out in a piece by Jasper Sharp for BFI, the 1990s did see instances of record-low theatrical movie attendance from the Japanese public, but there were also glorious highs from the Japanese film industry in this decade.

Most importantly, even in a “lost decade” for Japanese cinema, there were still standout classics produced in this era that are still having profound ripple effects on global pop culture. These 10 years also produced lesser-known (though no less important) films like His Motorbike, Her Island that have endured as cult favorites over the decades since their theatrical releases. It’s important to remember the projects that endured creatively in a challenging era for Japanese cinema as a whole. Film distribution companies fall apart. New technologies threaten the viability of theatrical moviegoing. But good features and superb artistry, those qualities endure—even in a "lost decade" of cinema.

