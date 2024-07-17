The Big Picture The upcoming documentary Getting LOST will feature new interviews with the original show's cast and crew.

Director Taylor Morden expresses excitement about exploring the impact of LOST on television in the upcoming documentary.

The documentary dives into the island's mysteries, the characters' deeper backstories, and more.

The upcoming documentary Getting LOST has announced its cast as it nears the end of production. The timing is just right as LOST, the survival show on which it is based is nearing its twentieth-anniversary milestone. Not to mention, it was not long ago when Taylor Morden (The Last Blockbuster) was announced as the director of the documentary in partnership with Popmotion Pictures (Unstuffed: The Build-A-Bear Story).

According to a new press release, Getting LOST will feature new interviews with the show's cast and crew, including Evangeline Lilly, Daniel Dae Kim, Henry Ian Cusick, Emilie De Ravin, Nestor Carbonell, Josh Holloway, Terry O'Quinn, Maggie Grace, Jorge Garcia, Michael Emerson, Malcolm David Kelley, Elizabeth Mitchell, Sonya Walger, Damon Lindelof, Carlton Cuse, Jack Bender, Javier Grillo-Marxuach, Michael Giacchino, and Larry Fong. With the cast finally revealed, the devoted fan base of LOST can patiently count down till the arrival of the documentary which covers the history of the series and its enduring legacy.

Filming of Getting LOST will wrap just in time for the twentieth anniversary of LOST's premiere. To mark this event, the cast and crew screening of the documentary will be held on September 22, 2024, at the Fine Arts Theatre in Beverly Hills, CA. The new film is fully financed through crowdfunding on Indiegogo, while production is handled by Ralph D. Apel, Emily Claire, Jo Garfein, and Taylor Morden.

Taylor Morden Joins 'Getting LOST' as Director

Directing Getting LOST is a feat Morden feels honored to have been chosen for, as he could not hold back his excitement while dishing on the project. He also expressed anticipation to see how much of an impact the documentary would have on both old and new fans. The director said in a statement:

"We are thrilled to be able to tell the story of one of the greatest television shows of all time! This project has truly been a labor of love. It's hard to believe that it has been 20 years since we first saw that plane crash on the beach and wondered what was shaking the trees and why there was a polar bear on a tropical island. With so many new people watching the show since its return to Netflix this month, I can't think of a better time to release a documentary about how much of an impact this show had on the television landscape. LOST continues to be a really important part of a lot of people's lives, and we hope our documentary helps to shine a light on that."

Getting LOST has no release date yet, but you can catch up on all seasons of LOST on Netflix.

