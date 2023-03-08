If there is one show that sparks controversy and passionate comments every time it is brought up — even though it ended over a decade ago — is ABC’s Lost. The massively popular series is credited for changing the way television is made and consumed, and it still inspires TV productions to this day. The Lost phenomenon is something you had to live to fully understand, but, in case you didn’t, a new documentary called Getting LOST is set to encapsulate the whole experience for both nostalgic fans and people who don't know much about it.

Directed by Taylor Morden (The Last Blockbuster), Getting LOST will cover every aspect of the hit series, from its landmark production start — back in 2004, Lost held the title of most expensive pilot episode ever made on TV — to how fans responded to it with forums, theories, and thorough examination of episodes, sometimes frame by frame. The documentary also won’t shy away from discussing the backlash of the show’s final episodes, which still angers hordes of fans to this day.

In an official statement, Morden shared his excitement about doing this documentary and teased that it will also be a celebration of the series' accomplishments:

"'LOST' was a show that meant so much to so many people, including me! It came at a time when we all still gathered around the tv week to week to find out what would happen next. I want to make a film that celebrates the impact that the show had on the pop culture landscape, examines the missteps, and perhaps reveals the true meaning of 'LOST.' Love it or hate it, 'LOST' was a pivotal show and paved the way for the new golden era of television that we all know and love today."

What is The Story of Lost, and Who's in It?

Lost aired on ABC from 2004 to 2010, and it told the story of a group of people who survive a plane crash on a mysterious island. Since the island had bizarre events and elements, fans started speculating what could be happening in the story and every new episode fed more material for discussions. The cast featured Evangeline Lilly, Dominic Monaghan, Matthew Fox, Jorge Garcia, Harold Perrineau, Josh Holloway, Michelle Rodriguez, Daniel Dae Kim, Terry O’Quinn, Michael Emerson, and many, many others.

The series was created and produced by Damon Lindelof (Watchmen), Jeffrey Lieber (Impulse), and J.J. Abrams (Star Wars: The Force Awakens). The episodes were mostly written by Lindelof, Carlton Cuse (Locke & Key), Adam Horowitz (Once Upon a Time), and Elizabeth Sarnoff (Barry). Throughout its six-season run, Lost won 10 Emmys and earned countless other nominations in several awards.

We are yet to find out further information about Getting LOST, including the release date and which stars and producers will be featured in the documentary.

You can remember some moments from the series in the nostalgic trailer below: