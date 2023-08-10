The Big Picture In Episode 4, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart jumps forward in time, with Alice now a 24-year-old woman, and she receives upsetting news about her ex-boyfriend Oggi.

Questions from Episode 3 remain unanswered, such as what will happen to Alice's premature baby brother and whether June gave custody of him to Sally and John.

New episodes of The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart are released every Friday on Prime Video. Watch the new clip to get a sneak peek at episode 4.

Last week, Prime Video debuted the first three episodes of its latest original series, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart. Adapted from the Holly Ringland novel, the series centers on Alice Hart, a nine-year-old girl who goes to live with her grandmother following a tragic fire at her house. The newest episode of the season releases this Friday, August 11. Before it arrives on Prime Video, Collider is excited to share an exclusive clip from the upcoming episode.

Up to this point, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart has focused on the young version of Alice (Alyla Browne), who comes from an abusive home. Following the fire and the death of her mother Agnes (Tilda Cobham-Hervey) and father Clem (Charlie Vickers), Alice spends a couple of months at the hospital, with plans in place to live with a woman named Sally (Asher Keddie). However, Alice's grandmother June (Sigourney Weaver) eventually brings Alice home with her, to a place known as Thornfield where June and others offer a safe haven for women. While there, Alice learns that her mother and father used to live at Thornfield, though there's still much more to the story Alice has yet to uncover.

Episode 4 of the series will feature a forward time jump, with Alice now a 24-year-old woman. The new clip ushers in Alycia Debnam-Carey taking on the older version of Alice. It begins as June breaks the news that Oggi was deported. Later, a heartbroken Alice reads a letter from someone who is presumably Oggi. As he narrates, he reveals the two were in a relationship at least five years earlier and that Alice ended things via email. He continues and shares some pretty big news that only further upsets Alice.

Image via Prime Video

Where Else Did The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart Episode 3 Leave Viewers?

Along with young Alice settling into life at Thornfield, the third episode left some questions open heading into Episode 4. One of the main threads is what happens to Alice's baby brother — who was nearly 20 weeks premature. After an uncertain situation, June learned that the baby was on a steadier path and ready to leave the hospital. June, shaken by the news, noted she would make arrangements, eventually calling John (Alexander England), Sally's husband. Though viewers don't know whether he answered, it's possible June was reaching out about giving custody of the baby to him and Sally — who was named as a guardian in Agnes' will. Additionally, Sally revealed that her late daughter Gemma was actually Clem's and not John's, giving the couple another obstacle to work through.

New episodes of The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart release weekly on Fridays on Prime Video. Watch the new clip below: