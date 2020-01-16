‘Lost Girls’ Trailer: Amy Ryan Fights for Justice in Netflix’s True-Crime Drama

Netflix has released the trailer for their upcoming drama Lost Girls. Based on the true story of five sex workers who disappeared near Long Island, the story follows Mari Gilbert (Amy Ryan), who works to uncover what happened to her missing daughter, Shannan.

This is one of my most-anticipated movies playing at Sundance this year because the hook here isn’t just a matter of “solving” the case, but looking at the larger systemic issues that led to the disappearance of young women from white, working-class neighborhoods. I’m eager to see what director Liz Garbus (What Happened, Miss Simone?) brings to the material, and I’m always happy to see Amy Ryan in a lead role.

Check out the Lost Girls trailer below, and look for our review out of Sundance on Tuesday, January 28th. The film arrives on Netflix on March 13th and also stars Thomasin McKenzie, Gabriel Byrne, Dean Winters, and Lola Kirke.

Here’s the official synopsis for Lost Girls: