‘Lost Girls’ Trailer: Amy Ryan Fights for Justice in Netflix’s True-Crime Drama

Netflix has released the trailer for their upcoming drama Lost Girls. Based on the true story of five sex workers who disappeared near Long Island, the story follows Mari Gilbert (Amy Ryan), who works to uncover what happened to her missing daughter, Shannan.
This is one of my most-anticipated movies playing at Sundance this year because the hook here isn’t just a matter of “solving” the case, but looking at the larger systemic issues that led to the disappearance of young women from white, working-class neighborhoods. I’m eager to see what director Liz Garbus (What Happened, Miss Simone?) brings to the material, and I’m always happy to see Amy Ryan in a lead role.
Check out the Lost Girls trailer below, and look for our review out of Sundance on Tuesday, January 28th. The film arrives on Netflix on March 13th and also stars Thomasin McKenzie, Gabriel Byrne, Dean Winters, and Lola Kirke.
Here’s the official synopsis for Lost Girls:
When 24-year-old Shannan Gilbert mysteriously disappears one night, her mother Mari (Academy Award® nominee Amy Ryan) embarks on a dark journey that finds her face to face with hard truths about her daughter, herself, and police bias. Determined to find her daughter at all costs, Mari Gilbert retraces Shannan’s last known steps, driving her own investigation to an insular gated community near the desolate outer banks of Long Island. Her discoveries force law enforcement and the media to uncover more than a dozen unsolved murders of sex workers, young lives Mari will not let the world forget. Inspired by Robert Kolker’s best-selling nonfiction book of the same name and produced by Archer Gray’s Anne Carey (Can You Ever Forgive Me?; 20th Century Women), LOST GIRLS is directed by two-time Academy Award® nominee Liz Garbus (The Fourth Estate; What Happened, Miss Simone?). Thomasin McKenzie, Gabriel Byrne and Lola Kirke co-star.