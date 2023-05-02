Good things sometimes take time and in the case of Saturday Night Live's lost Hans & Franz movie that seems certain to be the case. In the late '80s, Dana Carvey and Kevin Nealon were an SNL spectacle as they portrayed Hans and Franz, a pair of muscle-bound Austrian bodybuilders inspired by the incredibly chiseled Arnold Schwarzenegger. After a brilliant run on television, the idea was developed to take the show to the bright lights of Hollywood and so a plan for a musical movie was birth that was set to star Carvey, Nealon and even Schwarzenegger himself, however, those plans did not materialize. Fast-forward a couple of decades and the movie is being revisited once again, this time as a four part audio miniseries to be delivered by Team Coco.

The original screenplay for the musical was written by Carvey, Conan O’Brien, Robert Smigel, and Nealon. That screenplay will serve as the inspiration for the upcoming podcast series based on the screenplay. Those aforementioned great comedians will read select scenes from the screenplay, and then they will use those scenes as a jumping off point for them to reminisce and riff about this formative time in their lives, which has shaped their careers.

The decision to take another crack at this project comes on the back of the script being mentioned on O'Brien's podcast by Carvey. The Lost Hans & Franz Movie will air on the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend feed. New episodes will drop weekly beginning Wednesday, May 17th. Speaking about the podcast, O'Brien revealed excitement at the prospect, “Revisiting this madness with Dana, Kevin, and Robert was insanely fun. Sometimes, the projects that don’t get made make me laugh the hardest.” Nealon while speaking on The Good One podcast, reminisced on the birthing of the script saying:

"It was like any other sketch. You pitch it in Lorne’s office. I don’t remember specifically pitching it, but Dana and I went back to our office we were sharing and threw ideas around. We established an outline, and we were just kind of riffing on it and cracking up."

Exploring Hans & Franz: The Girlyman Dilemma

The foray into Hollywood required the collaboration of all four individuals and a key component in Schwarzenegger of course. The product of that foray was the musical, Hans & Franz: The Girlyman Dilemma which was first worked on at Sony before being moved to Columbia Pictures ultimately could not make it past development. Hans & Franz: The Girlyman Dilemma was billed to be a road-trip comedy/show-business satire/musical starring the duo of Carvey and Nealon alongside Schwarzenegger himself. The reason for the movie's failure was not exactly pinned down with some referencing the failure of other SNL pictures such as Stuart Saves His Family and It’s Pat while others claimed Schwarznegger backing out of the picture effectively killed it.

The Lost Hans & Franz Movie will begin airing from May 17 at Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend feed. Check out the pair in an SNL sketch.