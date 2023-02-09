Of the countless reasons David Lynch movies are so good, one of the most important is their confidence. These are films that revel in their weirdness, melancholy auras, and bizarre editing choices — there’s not an inch of self-consciousness in these films. Only someone with chutzpah to spare would make Eraserhead their directorial debut or commit to that mind-melting ending on Mulholland Drive. By the late 1990s, Lynch was already a veteran of cinema that was instantaneously recognizable as weird and unforgettable. But with his 1997 feature Lost Highway, Lynch took those qualities to new heights. It’s not like his works had been naturalistic forays into cinema verité up to this point, but with Lost Highway, Lynch went even further with his fascination with and mastery of dreamlike cinema.

What Are the Norms of Lynch Cinema That 'Lost Highway' Plays Around With?



Many Lynch productions have a sense of oddball weirdness (whether it’s in the dialogue, the production design, or the editing), but most do start out with some kind of sense of “reality” that the subsequent story can upend. The lead character of Blue Velvet, for instance, is an ordinary college student whose trip back to Lumberton, North Carolina leads him to uncovering the severed ear that sets the movie’s plot into motion. Meanwhile, FBI agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) travels to the town of Twin Peaks, Washington at the start of the TV show Twin Peaks, with this domicile being home to all kinds of strange characters and events that gave the program its legendary reputation. These and other Lynch productions (save for Eraserhead) start out establishing a “normal” world that the rest of the story can contrast with and warp.

While the story of Lost Highway certainly ramps up in absurdity as it goes on, the escalated bizarreness of this story is made apparent from the get-go through eerie opening credits set to a car speeding down a road at night (which will become important later on) and an ominous inexplicable message: "Dick Laurent is dead." Lost Highway isn't interested in establishing a sense of normalcy that it can upend. Instead, it wants to make something clear from the start: there is no normalcy here. Other Lynch movies are about people stumbling into or across unthinkably strange scenarios and people. Lost Highway is a story that’s extra bizarre right from the start.

Time spent following saxophonist Fred Madison (Bill Pullman) at his job, for instance, doesn’t show a man enamored with his artistic passion but reinforces rather than plays against the movie’s ominous aura. Intimate scenes at home with Fred and his wife, Renee (Patricia Arquette), don’t provide a passionate sincere romance to counterbalance bizarre story details, like the central romance of Wild at Heart. Fred and Renee are detached from one another, their interactions are often cold rather than oozing with attraction. These glimpses at Fred’s love life and job make it apparent how off-kilter his existence is before body-switches and murder enter his existence. The unexplainable and unsettling are only going to get more prominent as Lost Highway keeps going.

What Are the Unorthodox Elements in 'Lost Highway' in Service of?



One of the many outstanding touches in the earlier David Lynch movie Wild at Heart occurs whenever the film’s protagonists, "Sailor" Ripley (Nicolas Cage) and Lula Pace Fortune (Laura Dern), have sex. As their physical intimacy grows more and more passionate, their moans grow louder on the soundtrack, the screen is consumed in bright colors. These human beings fade away, but bright hues of green and yellow dominate the frame as reflections of how vivid their affection for one another is. It’s an unorthodox touch that could only be possible within the unpredictable filmmaking of Lynch. It’s one of many ways this director uses unexpected editing or visual elements throughout Wild at Heart to underscore how much these two love each other.

In sharp contrast, the experimental qualities of Lost Highway’s filmmaking are entirely used to accentuate both an ominous atmosphere and human connections that can slip through your fingers in an instant. Wild at Heart had incredibly disturbing elements too (many of them coming from a supporting performance by Willem Dafoe) but there was a discernible sense of reality and an earnest romance to counterbalance the darkness. Within Lost Highway, there is no stable ground for viewers to turn to. Lynch has ramped up the nightmare fuel and used his filmmaking skills to create a world that becomes more elusive the more you try to attach some sort of concrete meaning to it.

Wild at Heart isn’t the only Lynch movie that Lost Highway feels like a warped funhouse mirror version of, though. There are subtle details throughout this movie indicating that Lynch is playing on iconic details from his earlier works and reinterpreting them to be something darker, more inexplicable. In Blue Velvet, for instance, the identity of the mysterious "Well-Dressed Man" character is eventually revealed in the film's final scenes. Once you can put a concrete name and motivation to a shadowy figure, they become much less scary and easier to defeat. Meanwhile, Detective Williams (George Dickerson) racing to help in the climax serves as a reflection of figures of authority being capable of caring about ordinary people.

Lost Highway has its own equivalent to the Well-Dressed Man in the form of The Mystery Man, though we're never given insight into anything about this character. His calm voice combined with his bright white face and eerie omnipresence makes him an utterly terrifying figure to behold. That terror is exacerbated by the fact that there is no secret identity of The Mystery Man that gets pulled back in the third act. If anything, he becomes more and more bewildering as the runtime goes on. Meanwhile, the cops who eventually oversee Madison when he’s put on death row (for the murder of his wife) and the ones eventually tasked with watching Pete Dayton (Balthazar Getty) are utterly clueless about the mayhem happening around them. They’re also not terribly passionate or enraged over all this befuddling activity happening around them.

The systems that, conceptually, are meant to “protect” people are powerless and indifferent to the dark chaos driving the plot of Lost Highway. There is no Detective Williams, a dutiful and helpful Special Agent Dale Cooper, or even a cashier with a shotgun from Wild at Heart for audiences to turn to as a sign of people standing up to evil. Lost Highway isn’t just scary because of weird imagery or unexpected acts of depravity. It’s also chilling because it shows a world where none of us can do anything about the dark and unexplainable. We’re all just pebbles being pushed along a stream we cannot control.

The mind reels at the larger meta-qualities Lynch could’ve been probing at by exploring such a dark story that thrives on confounding viewers. Perhaps he was sick of constant fan theories trying to neatly explain every surreal element of Twin Peaks, so he decided to make a motion picture that defied any conventional attempts at interpretation. Maybe Lynch wanted to puncture the upbeat aesthetic of the go-go-90s with a film that reminded people how pervasive darkness is in the world. Or maybe Lynch just saw how much potential there is for unnerving imagery in just the sight of a man walking down a darkened hallway within his home. The contradiction in that sentence is mesmerizing. Homes are where we’re supposed to be safe and comfortable, yet they can also be home to stretches of darkness housing any horrible things our minds conjure up. Perhaps that paradox and the ominous atmosphere emanating from similar concepts was enough to spur Lost Highway. The fact that you can read so many potential creative inspirations for Lynch into Lost Highway speaks to how much this 1997 directorial effort offers viewers.

'Lost Highway' Is a Pivotal Movie for David Lynch



Lost Highway’s dark and narratively labyrinthine qualities are a constant from start to finish. Even when Madison escapes his Death Row sentence by hopping into a new body (that of Pete Dayton), this younger man is still plagued by dark visions and unexplainable occurrences. Across two different human beings and radically different plotlines, Lost Highway is a depiction of how the swirling unpredictability of life is inescapable. We can try for a fresh start, but the uncertainty that torments everyone’s soul, not to mention the sins of our past, that’s something none of us can evade.

The underlying bleakness of this storyline makes for a movie that’s basically 134 minutes of watching a nightmare you can’t wake up from. It’s not an entirely pleasant viewing experience, but it is an endlessly captivating one. By the late 1990s, Lynch had so refined his surrealistic qualities as a filmmaker that he could really step on the gas with a title like Lost Highway. There’s incredible craftsmanship underlining the unshakable atmosphere and brutally unpredictable narrative detours throughout this motion picture. Lynch’s confidence as a director even extends to the appropriately chilling ending, which refuses to provide any sort of closure to the story of Madison. Even the protagonist of Eraserhead got to go to some kind of stand-in for Heaven after everything he endured in that inaugural Lynch feature. Madison, meanwhile, just screams while being torn between his various personalities as he’s trying to drive away from a mob of cop cars. What happens next is left to the viewer’s imagination. But what happened next in Lynch’s directorial career, that’s much more concrete.

Lynch would go on to helm The Straight Story, Mulholland Drive, and Inland Empire after Lost Highway. While The Straight Story would be a more straightforward narrative for Lynch (though it carries over many filmmaking qualities associated with this director), Drive and Empire would most certainly build on Highway’s creative ambitions. Drive would also show a world where the lines between reliable reality and horrifying unpredictability were blurred (remember that monster lurking behind the diner?) while Empire’s expansive scope and famously confounding nature made it akin to a super-sized version of Lost Highway. Though it wasn’t initially as beloved as many other Lynch movies were from the get-go, Lost Highway has proven to be a critical and impressively bleak entry in David Lynch’s towering filmography.