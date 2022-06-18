The psychological thriller is crafted out of an inventory of imagery by the director

Director David Lynch’s 1997 neo-noir Lost Highway is returning to theaters in 4K restoration. The movie will open on June 24 at Lincoln Centre, New York, and Nuart Theater in Los Angeles. The restored version is supervised by Lynch himself.

Co-written by Lynch along with Barry Gifford the psychological thriller is crafted out of an inventory of imagery by the director and tells two separate yet intersecting stories. First, a jazz musician finds himself accused of his wife’s murder, whom he suspected to have an affair outside their marriage. The other story follows a young mechanic who is drawn into a web of lies and deceit by a woman who is cheating on her gangster boyfriend. The two stories are interlinked based on the fact that the woman in both stories is the same one played by Patricia Arquette.

Lynch creates a noir doomed and desolate world which is characterized by excessive darkness sexuality, and violence. The movie initially garnered mixed reviews from both critics and audiences however, it is now known as a cult classic. The movie grossed $3.7 million domestically in its three-week run in the theaters. Lost Highway was the first of three movies set in Los Angeles by Lynch and was followed by Mulholland Drive in 2001 and Inland Empire in 2006. Furthermore, the film was adapted as an opera by Olga Neuwirth, an Austrian Composer.

Along with Arquette as Renee Madison/Alice Wakefield, the cult classic features Bill Pullman as musician Fred Madison, Balthazar Getty as the young mechanic Pete Dayton, and Robert Blake as Mystery Man. Furthermore, it casts Natasha Gregson Wagner as Sheila, Gary Busey as Bill Dayton, and Robert Loggia as Dick Laurent among others.

The movie was produced by Mary Sweeney, Tom Sternberg, and Deepak Nayar. The movie features the original background score by Angelo Badalamenti and Barry Adamson along with contributing artists like The Smashing Pumpkins, Rammstein, Nine Inch Nails, David Bowie, and Marilyn Manson.

