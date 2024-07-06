The Big Picture Lost character Hurley was initially meant to be a middle-aged redneck, but actor Jorge Garcia's casting changed that.

It's wild to realize that it's been twenty years already since Lost debuted. First premiering on ABC in 2004, Lost was one of the last big network TV shows, the kind where we gathered around the proverbial watercooler week after week for six seasons to discuss our theories of what it all meant. Just as much as the Jeffrey Lieber, J.J. Abrams, and Damon Lindelof series changed on screen over those 121 wild episodes, it changed even more before a single scene was ever filmed.

Big names were up for the lead roles, and some of the characters underwent radical changes from page to screen. The most significant change went to the lovable Hurley, a character so popular that the rock band Weezer even named an album after him. He wasn't meant to be so popular, though. Hurley was going to be a much different character, one who was divisive and not at all likable, and not one that was going to be around very long — but then J.J. Abrams saw a young actor named Jorge Garcia.

Hurley Was Originally Going To Be a Middle-Aged Redneck in 'Lost'

In 2013, the creators and cast of Lost sat down with Empire to discuss the origins of the series. Casting director Alyssa Weisberg revealed that Jon Hamm read for the role of Jack Shepard in the days before Mad Men, but as we know, it was Matthew Fox who got the job. Josh Holloway also admitted that Lost saved his career. When he was cast as James "Sawyer" Ford, he was about to quit acting and make a career change, as he'd just got his real estate license in the mail four days earlier.

The best casting story, however, goes to the character of Hugo "Hurley" Reyes. Abrams said that they were writing Lost as they were casting it, which casting director April Webster called chaos because characters were constantly being added and changed. The biggest change went to Hurley, as Webster said, "Hurley was originally a 50 year-old redneck NRA guy."

None of that fits the actor who played him. Jorge Garcia might have been born in Nebraska, but with a Cuban mother and a Chilean father, a "redneck" is the last thing you'd call him. When he was cast on Lost, Garcia was only 31 years old, almost two decades younger than what the character was supposed to be. So why was Jorge Garcia cast, when he was the furthest thing from the original idea?

Jorge Garcia Was Cast on 'Lost' After J.J. Abrams Saw Him on 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

It was fate that brought Jorge Garcia to Lost, one that was prettay, prettay, prettay good. April Webster said that Garcia got the part "because JJ had seen him the night before on Curb Your Enthusiasm, playing a drug dealer." Garcia as a drug dealer doesn't seem to fit, no matter how good of an actor he is, but this was Curb Your Enthusiasm and Larry David, so Garcia wasn't going to play any stereotypical, imposing drug dealer.

Garcia was already establishing himself on TV, working on the Ted Danson CBS series Becker, where he played Hector Lopez for 13 episodes in the final season. When he was on Curb Your Enthusiasm, it was only for one episode, in a part that lasted just a few minutes, but Garcia showed audiences, and one J.J. Abrams, what he was capable of.

Garcia appears in the Season 4 Curb Your Enthusiasm episode "The Car Pool Lane." In it, Larry's father has glaucoma and his son decides to buy him marijuana to smoke to help him out. This being Larry, he can't play it cool, with his eccentricities and anxiety getting in the way. He goes up to the stone-faced Garcia when he sees him standing on a street corner selling drugs and awkwardly makes it known that he'd like some weed. Garcia looks straight ahead almost the entire time and tells Larry to relax. The creator of Seinfeld questions the dealer's prices before giving in as they do a cringeworthy exchange of drugs for money. "Jesus Christ," an exasperated Garcia says, as a flustered Larry David walks away. It's not a shocking, over-the-top scene, but it stands out because Curb Your Enthusiasm is a series that's improvised and Garcia just hung out there with one of the kings of TV while coming across as a likable person when maybe he shouldn't be. Who wouldn't want to hire him?

Hurley Wasn't Meant To Last Long on the 'Lost' Island

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Jorge Garcia made it to Lost, but just because he was there, it didn't mean he was going to last. In fact, he was going to die in the pilot. Garcia didn't put it together at first when he saw that Hurley's character breakdown said "redshirt," a term from Star Trek that represents the background characters who are just there to die every week. "I thought it was just that he wore a red shirt," Garcia said. And just how was Hurley going to die? That answer is more wild than anything.

"Early on I was supposed to drop Hurley off a cliff in the pilot, because he was too heavy to hold," Josh Holloway confessed to Empire. That would have been the most humiliating death for a character and one insensitive to Jorge Garcia as an actor. Would his death supposed to have been funny, because the fat guy fell to his doom for being too big? Co-creator Damon Lindelof admitted that the reasoning for such a demise was the idea of "pure survival. Darwin. Dog eat dog." Lindelof said that idea quickly changed once they met Garcia.

Garcia is the most interesting and lovable character on Lost. In the beginning, he doesn't fit in, and he's not supposed to. He's surrounded by people fitter than him, with Matthew Fox, Josh Holloway, Evangeline Lilly, Naveen Andrews, and others looking like movie stars, whereas Hurley is portrayed as the frumpy big guy with long hair. He's not strong or fast and could have easily died off quickly or become a Chris Farley-like character who falls down a lot, but Hurley's success is found in going against expectations.

Sure, he can be the comic relief, but he's not a stereotype. Rather, his weight and its consequences cause him emotional pain, and after going through severe trauma, he spends time in a psychiatric hospital. That life before the island puts him at his weakest because even though he ends up winning the lottery, bad luck follows him everywhere. On the island though, surrounded by all of these physical specimens, Hurley is the brains and the heart of Lost, a kind man, but also the voice of reason who isn't afraid to speak his mind. We end up cheering for him harder than anyone else — not just because it's Hurley, but because of the acting talent of the man who played him.

