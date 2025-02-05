You might not necessarily like all of Lost, or you could well reject most of it… but, at the very least, you should have a little by way of begrudging respect for it. It’s now a relic of how network TV was in the past; the ultimate form of what a show could be, at least in terms of how TV was made. Does that make sense? To put it another way, the kind of long-running drama that used to have 20-ish episodes per season, and a season every year… you know, the ones that were about quantity and, if you were lucky, had some focus on quality, too? Lost was as big, ambitious, and wild as that kind of show could be.

It concluded with its sixth season in 2010, and the decade that followed saw TV seasons generally get shorter (even on HBO, its dramas went from 12 to 13-episode seasons to, more often than not, 8 to 10-episode seasons). Shows like Lost were sprawling, packed with cliffhangers, and weren’t afraid to go off on tangents; indeed, Lost (and similarly great shows of this era) weren’t afraid to have episodes that focused on characters more than plot. But, on the other hand, Lost also had a lot of story packed into its 121 episodes, and each season tried to be denser, wilder, and more unpredictable than the last. To celebrate Lost’s zaniness and continual desire to expand/continuously blow minds, here are the most impactful and important episodes; those that shook up the status quo. Multipart episodes are considered below as single episodes, for the record, too. And to keep things a little more coherent, they're outlined below in chronological order (so, starting with episodes from season 1 and ending with a couple from season 6).

This article contains spoilers for some of Lost's most twist-heavy episodes.

10 "Pilot" (2004)

Season 1, Episodes 1 and 2