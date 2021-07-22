Electronic Arts and Zoink have revealed a release date for their upcoming game Lost in Random. The reveal was made during the jam-packed EA Play Live event. The game will be published by EA Originals, Electronic Arts’ independent game publisher.

Lost in Random offers a dark adventure that shows the journey of two sisters, Even and Odd, who are separated by an evil Queen who controls a mysterious black dice. EA’s description of the game explains the premise in rich details:

Once upon a time, in the kingdom of Random, there lived a mad Queen who controlled a mysterious black dice. By her decree, every child of Random would be given the honor of rolling the dice on their twelfth birthday to determine which realm of the kingdom they belonged to, thereby deciding their fate for all eternity. Roll a one and the child would be sent to Onecroft, destined to live a life of struggle. Roll a three and land in Threedom, a chaotic realm destroyed by civil war. Roll a six, and they would live a life of luxury in the Queen’s dark palace. Or so it was told…

This Tim Burton-esque fairytale follows Even as she attempts to find her lost sister, Odd, whom she was separated from by the roll of the dice. Along the way, Even befriends a living die whom she lovingly names Dicey. Even and Dicey battle their way through the six realms of Random together while meeting quirky characters, completing quests, and uncovering a dark secret of Random.

One combat method that players will be able to use is the exchange of coins for battle cards. These cards unlock different battle moves Even will be able to use against various enemies. That’s not all, however; Dicey holds mysterious special powers of its own that offer players the chance to alter their surroundings to further solve the dark secret that plagues their mission and adventure.

This beautifully crafted dark fairytale is heading to Nintendo Switch on September 10th.

