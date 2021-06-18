Earlier this week, EA Games dropped the official story trailer for a joint venture with Swedish studio Zoink called Lost in Random. Since it's not a gameplay trailer, there's obviously very little combat or mechanics for gamers to evaluate. However, it's not completely cinematic, as there are brief, split-second snippets of what appears to be some visually impressive in-game combat.

The trailer itself does a beautiful job explaining the story of Odd and Even, two sisters who live in the world of Random. On Odd's coming-of-age birthday, she is forced to roll a giant die in order to determine her fate. She rolls wrong, and gets immediately kidnapped by the evil queen. From there, her protective older sister, Even, sets out on an epic quest to rescue her sibling.

But will she make it in time? The last few seconds of the trailer hint at the very real danger that little Odd may willingly become an evil lackey of the queen. Assisting Even on her adventure is Dicey the die, a comedic sidekick in the same vein of supporting video game characters as Claptrap from Borderlands or Wheatley from Portal 2.

The trailer exposes the game's very gothic, Tim Burton-esque vibe. It's also heavily reminiscent of the 2000 hit game American McGee's Alice, a similarly macabre title set in the Alice in Wonderland universe. There is no official release date yet, but EA expects to launch the game on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch PC on Origin & Steam, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox series X|S at some point later this year. Check out the dazzling story trailer below.

