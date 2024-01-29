The Big Picture Lost in Space (1998) is coming to Blu-ray with special features, including audio commentaries and deleted scenes.

The set will also include featurettes on special effects and space travel, a Q&A with the cast of the original TV series, and the original theatrical trailer.

The Blu-ray set can be pre-ordered now at Shout Factory and will be released on April 9, 2024, retailing for $29.99 USD.

Danger, Will Robinson! Lost in Space, the 1998 theatrical reboot of the camp classic science fiction TV series, is coming to Blu-ray from Shout Studios. William Hurt, Matt LeBlanc, and Gary Oldman all-star in the sci-fi actioner. The new disk will feature an all-new 2K scan of the film's interpositive, as well as DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 sound. Special features will include two audio commentaries, one with director Stephen Hopkins (Predator 2, Blown Away, Race) and screenwriter Akiva Goldsman (A Beautiful Mind, Winter's Tale, Fringe), and one with visual effects supervisors Angus Bickerton and Lauren Ritchie, director of photography Peter Levy, editor Ray Lovejoy, and producer Carla Fry.

The set will also include deleted scenes, additional scenes, featurettes on the film's special effects and space travel, a Q&A session with the cast of the original TV series, and the original theatrical trailer. Online orders from Shout Factory will also include a full-sized replica of the original theatrical poster. The set will retail for $29.99 USD, and will be released on April 9, 2024; it can be pre-ordered now on ShoutFactory.com.

What is 'Lost in Space'?

Close

Based on the 1960s TV series of the same name, Lost in Space takes place in the far-flung future of 2058, as humanity seeks to colonize the stars to escape a polluted planet. Married scientists John (Hurt) and Maureen Robinson (Mimi Rogers) lead the mission, accompanied by their children Judy (Heather Graham), Penny (Lacey Chabert), and Will (Jack Johnson), military advisor Major Don West (LeBlanc), and an advanced robot (voiced by Dick Tufeld). However, thanks to stowaway saboteur Dr. Smith (Oldman), the ship veers off course, and ends up — you guessed it — lost in space.

The family has to put aside their differences and survive the hazards of outer space, including hostile alien spiders, time travel, and the machinations of Smith. Several of the TV show's cast members make cameos, including June Lockhart, Angela Cartwright, Mark Goddard, and Marta Kristen; a pre-Mad Men Jared Harris also pops up in a key role. The film debuted in the spring of 1998 at #1 at the box office, ending Titanic's 16-week reign atop the charts, and ultimately made $136 million on an $80 million budget. However, it was poorly received by critics and did not spawn the sequels New Line Cinema had hoped for.

Although the film ultimately did not spawn any sequels, the Lost in Space franchise lived on, eventually, in the form of a Netflix series, which featured Molly Parker, Toby Stephens, and Taylor Russell as members of the Robinson family, and Parker Posey as Dr. Smith. Original cast members Cartwright, Lockhart, and Bill Mumy (who did not appear in the 1998 film) had guest roles in the series, which ran for three seasons before concluding in 2021.

Shout Factory's Lost in Space Blu-ray set will be released on April 9, 2024, and can be pre-ordered now. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the theatrical trailer for Lost in Space below.