New ‘Lost in Space 2’ Trailer Promises Lots of New Dangers for the Robinsons

There’s a new installment of a beloved, long-running space-set family-friendly science-fiction story dropping around the holidays. And no, I’m not talking about Rise of Skywalker or The Mandalorian or anything involving “Star” in the title. I’m talking about Lost in Space 2, the second season of Netflix’s darker-but-delightful reboot of the classic cult hit. Like Stranger Things before it, the show has dropped the “season” from its promotional title, opting for a more cinematic “sequel number” based look. And judging by the brand new trailer, they’re cranking everything cinematic about the second season up past 11.

Season 1 ended with two reversals: The Robinson’s Robot performed a sacrificial act and got flung into space, and Parker Posey‘s villainous Dr. Smith actually helped the family. Season 2 seems to pick up right where we left off, with the Robinsons searching for Robot and Dr. Smith working along their very reluctant, skeptical sides. As the crew tries to reunite with their robo-friend and make their way back to the Resolute, they’ll find all kinds of other new dangers. Boy, being lost in space is hard!

Right from the jump, Netflix’s money is on the screen. The trailer opens with a crackerjack set piece involving a damn space waterfall, and it’s an utter joy to see this capable cast deliver familial barbs back and forth as they batten their space hatches to deal with the inevitable. Every moment teased in the trailer boasts Star Wars-rivaling visual effects and exciting spectacle, while also reminding us why season 1 was so successful at its core. To quote Dominic Toretto: Family. If you’re looking for a space epic that ain’t on Disney+, Lost in Space 2 will scratch your itch and thensome.

Lost in Space 2 drops on Netflix December 24. Check out the new, action-packed trailer below, alongside its official synopsis. For more on the sci-fi series, here’s our review of season 1, our interview with the cast, and the first trailer released for the upcoming season.