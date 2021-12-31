They also reveal why the final season is eight episodes and an Easter egg to look out for in episode seven.

Warning: Lost in Space Season 3 spoilers are discussed in this interview.

With Lost in Space Season 3 now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke with creator/showrunner/executive producer Zack Estrin, and executive producers Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless about making the final season of the hit Netflix series. During the interview, they talked about how they ended up with eight episodes instead of ten in the final season, how they originally pitched Netflix on the series, what it was like on the last day of filming, where the idea to jump ahead one year in Season 3 came from, if they were always going to get to Alpha Centauri in the finale, how they learned from other series finale’s on what not to do, and where to find a fun Easter egg in episode seven.

In the final season of Lost in Space, we see the Robinsons and the others they left Earth with trying to survive and protect Alpha-Centauri from an alien robot invasion, all the while trying to reunite after being thrown into separate corners of the universe. Lost in Space stars Max Jenkins (Will Robinson), Taylor Russell (Judy Robinson) and Mina Sundwall (Penny Robinson), Toby Stephens (John Robinson), Molly Parker (Maureen Robinson), Ignacio Serricchio (Don West), Parker Posey, Raza Jaffrey, and Ajay Friese.

Check out what Zack Estrin, Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless had to say below.

COLLIDER: I’m curious, are there any Easter eggs that fans have not seen or cool ones that maybe you want to point out to people that have never noticed them before?

MATT SAZAMA: One does come to mind, that's in the episodes you haven't seen yet. One of the great pleasures of doing this show again, is connecting with the original cast. Being able to write a scene for Bill Mumy in season one and having Angela Cartwright in season two were highlights for us. Our plan was to have all of the original cast members, that are still with us, to be in the final season. Unfortunately, COVID made that not be possible. Which was a real... it's actually the only thing that I wish we had done differently this season, because we couldn't. However in episode seven, you will hear a greeting and it's June Lockhart.

So jumping backwards, when you originally were talking to Netflix about doing the series, did you envision it back then as a three year plan, a five year plan? How did you sort of pitch it?

BURK SHARPLESS: When we first pitched the show, we always said that it would be like a giant sort of movie. Part of the idea of this... And you'll remember back when this show started, it wasn't as common. This was like the pre Mandalorian era. It was really fresh that this was not going to be an episode of the week type of thing. It was going to feel really epic and Ambliny and James Cameroney. And those are all the things that we used to describe it. We always told them but we wanted to have a huge explosive epic act three. But act three would be contained in how many episodes we had.

So if that was five years or seven years, we were all willing to work on the show for as long as it took, but we always wanted to be forewarned to have a whole season to do the act three so you could get those cathartic end-of-Avengers Endgame feelings, which we really wanted to have. So yes, we always knew that it was going to be like a big ending show. We just didn't know how many seasons it would be.

ZACK ESTRIN: Because we sort of grew up on Star Wars, there's this Star Wars, Empire, Return of the Jedi structure that I think we very much ID'd with and that people are used to threes, right? That's the natural rhythm of thing. The movies are in a three act structure. So we very much broke, as Burke was saying this, as a three act structure. As it turns out, that we have season one is act one, season two is act two. Now we have our big act three. So it feels like one long movie to us. The best things always come in threes, right?

As a fan of the series, I am happy that Netflix let you know that this would be the last season. I would've been pissed had they just been, "Yeah, you're done." You know what I mean?

ZACK ESTRIN: It's hard because every season takes about two years to make. I think going into this, we knew with the Will Robinson, that the show was going to become something different after a third season, because, the story changes from a boy coming of age to what would become a young man. If we were to actually continue filming this, Max would be 18, right? Then the show I think would just become something else. So this is sort of the perfect way to do it when you have a young cast.

What was it like on the last day of filming in season three, and who stole what from set?

ZACK ESTRIN: Let's see. I have Penny's Lost in Space book. The last day, it was weird because of COVID. You didn't get to have that last day where everybody's together on set, because we have all these protocols and things where we could only shoot things certain ways. So our actual last day had a bunch of TVs on the set so that everybody could be a part of it and virtual. So we had the cast who was actually there, and then we had monitors everywhere so that everybody who... Wasn't able to be there could be there. So it's this very Lost in Spacey thing where there's digital heads everywhere, and then people hugging and then hugging monitors, because it's very emotional.

It's sort of cliche now, but the idea of a family... We're doing a family show where kids when it began, and their TV parents became surrogate real parents and their TV friends became sisters and brothers and aunts and uncles. It was a real family environment, I think, not just for the cast, but for the crew. Then particularly doing season three and COVID, this was a brand new challenge that we all had to face together and overcome. How are you going to achieve these things? But we all, I think, became even closer during COVID times because without being able to read facial cues, you had to just really embrace each other in other ways.

In season three, you guys jump ahead a year. I think it's in the first episode or the second episode. Was it always designed like that? Or was it because of Max's huge growth spurt.

SHARPLESS: It was always designed this way. From the very beginning, we wanted to make sure that you could sort of organically experience the cast as they grew because it was... every show doesn't have... you can sort of be Steve Rogers forever, but every show doesn't have kids who are growing in front of you. The Harry Potter movies so effectively allowed those characters to grow on screen from the very, very beginning. We’re like we should really do that. We should let them grow on screen. And it also allows the scripts to become slightly more mature with each season if you think about it. There's natural things that they do and say, and even some of them become full on adults. Judy Robinson becomes a full on adult in the last season. So you get to have those things be real. You don't have to tell the audience, you can just let it be true.

ESTRIN: I'm actually curious. Did you get a sense watching it... It was sort of intentional on our behalf to try to age the show along with Will Robinson. Do you get a feeling while watching it that this season sort of had a bit more maturity to it than, say, season one? Kind of following Will's growth from naivete to sort of becoming the hero?

Yeah, a hundred percent. This third season is eight episodes while the first two were 10, was it eight episodes because, and I've spoken to a lot of Netflix showrunners and creators, and they talk about how Netflix will give them a budget and then it's up to them how many episodes they want to do. I'm curious if that was similar with you guys or was it designed as eight?

ESTRIN: Yeah. It's interesting. I think over time, just the TV industry is changing. So 13 became the new 22, 10 became the new 13 and eight becomes the new 10. If you're looking at... most of the shows that are coming out now, I think you're actually seeing in sort of eight episode bites...

SHARPLESS: Or even six.

ESTRIN: Yeah. Part of that is so that people can sort of get through it in a digestible amount of time so that they can... this is going to sound sort of cynical, but for your $12.99 a month, you're actually going to get through five series as opposed to four or three. Right. So you sort of get more for your money because your time has gotten through those stories a little bit faster, and that's a little bit of kind of the world that we live in. So that's just kind of becoming the new model as it were. That's as far as I can understand it from my POV of the industry.

SAZAMA: I think it really worked to our advantage. I think that because this really felt like act three of a story where we're hurling towards an ending. I think the eight episodes helped the storytelling a lot better because things are really compressed. I think that the momentum of the eight episodes really actually helped their storytelling.

It's interesting though, I watch a lot of television for work, and I'll be honest, when I see a show is six or eight episodes, I get more excited than when it's 10, just because of my job. I don't know if I represent everybody, but there's just a lot of content out there. So one of the things that I really like about the show is that, except for one character, it's all really smart people trying to solve problems and work together as a family. So do you think that's one of the things that people really respond to?

SHARPLESS: Yeah, I think so. There are shows that are super, super hard sci-fi. The Expanse is awesome and hard sci-fi movies are awesome that actually getting into the details of the science is part of why you watch it. We did dip our toe in that in season one, but as the show found its footing, I think science became more of an allegory of working together and problem solving in a way that got out of some of the emotional tropes of kind of like pot boiler action adventure stuff, like watching people watching a particular Maureen Robinson use her reason and say every problem has a solution. And all of those particular kind of themes.

That was the really big idea with science for us. It was about... especially by season three where we've got space opera elements. I mean the robot race is not science and it's okay that it isn't. It's a big swing sci-fi concept. Science is an allegory for our show, an allegory of working together, using your reason, not getting caught in emotion. Also sometimes in the case of Maureen, thinking you can solve things that maybe you can't. It's been a really great tool for us.

Was it always going to be that they got to Alpha Centauri? Can you guys sort of talk about the ending of the show?

SAZAMA: We spend so much time writing it because it's... honestly, at the end, it's what you're left with. And we wanted our show to end the way our favorite shows ended, like Breaking Bad or Mad Men or Star Trek: Next Generation has a fantastic finale. We always wanted them to get to Alpha Centauri just because it felt like, after all this shit we put them through, you got to give them something, but hopefully it's going to not be what you necessarily are expecting, that their lot of surprises once you get there.

ESTRIN: What we didn't want to do is sort of have the... and they get their happy ending. So we wanted to surprise people actually by having them get there and it's not that simple. So it's not just arrival is the ending, actually arrival is a bit of the problem. So not just as simple as... that way, that there are things that have to be done to get to the happy ending.

SHARPLESS: We worked really hard to make sure this show has answers. This show is not just leave everything confusing. There's no magic box in the end. We worked so hard to build a universe where the mythology was added up in the end and all the characters had arcs that answered questions about their backstories. So I think the fans are going to be really satisfied with the way this ends.

I think about Star Trek: Voyager and how they get through that portal and all of a sudden they're at the planet and it's over. It was very, for me, frustrating, to spend seven years watching and then there's no resolution. So did you sort of take that into consideration about the endings that you've seen?

ESTRIN: A hundred percent. That’s why we had them get there before episode eight. That is part of what we definitely wanted to do, was to not just have it be "oh, look out the window. You see where they wanted to get for three seasons.” No, they actually could get to spend time there. We get to feel what it's like, and we get to feel the thing that we're fighting for. And that's important for us.

