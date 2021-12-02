With Lost in Space Season 3 now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke with Max Jenkins (Will Robinson), Taylor Russell (Judy Robinson) and Mina Sundwall (Penny Robinson) about making the final season of the hit sci-fi series. During the interview, they talked about Jenkins huge growth spurt between Season 2 and Season 3, what it was like on the last day of filming, who took things home from set, what they can tease about the final season, who texts too much, and more.

In the final season of Lost in Space, we see the Robinsons and the others they left Earth with trying to survive and protect Alpha-Centauri from an alien robot invasion, all the while trying to reunite after being thrown into separate corners of the universe. Lost in Space also stars Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Ignacio Serricchio, Parker Posey, Raza Jaffrey, and Ajay Friese. The series was created by Zack Estrin and executive produced by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless.

I jokingly ask Max if science invented a pill that had him grow 2 feet between seasons.

Did the cast have a group chat and who texts too much?

What was it like on the last day of filming and who took things home from set?

Max reveals what he took home from set and how it helped him avoid zoom school.

What can they tease about Season 3?

You can check out the official synopsis for Lost in Space 3 here:

In the third and final season of Lost in Space, the stakes are higher than ever and the Robinson family's survival instincts will be put to the ultimate test. After a year of being trapped on a mysterious planet, Judy, Penny, Will and the Robot must lead the 97 young Colonists in a harrowing evacuation -- but not before secrets are unearthed that will change their lives forever. Meanwhile John and Maureen -- with Don at their side -- must battle overwhelming odds as they try to reunite with their kids. The Robinsons will have to grapple with the emotional challenge of not just being lost -- but being separated from the ones they love... as they face the greatest alien threat yet.

