They also reveal what fans would be surprised to learn about the making of the Netflix series.

With Lost in Space Season 3 now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke with Toby Stephens (John Robinson), Molly Parker (Maureen Robinson), Ignacio Serricchio (Don West) about making the final season of the hit sci-fi series. During the interview, they talked about Max Jenkins huge growth spurt between Season 2 and Season 3, how much they were told about the arc of the series when they first signed on, what fans would be surprised to learn about the making of the series, what it was like on the last day of filming, what they can tease about the final season, and more.

In the final season of Lost in Space, we see the Robinsons and the others they left Earth with trying to survive and protect Alpha-Centauri from an alien robot invasion, all the while trying to reunite after being thrown into separate corners of the universe. Lost in Space also stars Max Jenkins (Will Robinson), Taylor Russell (Judy Robinson) and Mina Sundwall (Penny Robinson), Parker Posey, Raza Jaffrey, and Ajay Friese. The series was created by Zack Estrin and executive produced by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Lost in Space' Season 3 Trailer Reveals the Last Adventure of the Robinson Family

Watch what Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, and Ignacio Serricchio had to say in the player and below is exactly what we talked about and the official synopsis.

Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, and Ignacio Serricchio

Is Max Jenkins part of a government program to see how fast someone can grow in such a short period of time?

How much were they told when they first got cast about where the series was going and the arcs of their characters?

What was it like on the last day of filming and did they take anything home from set?

What do they want to tease about Season 3?

Serricchio takes a fun jab at Stephens about being in a Bond film.

What would surprise fans to learn about the making of Lost in Space?

Image via Netflix

You can check out the official synopsis for Lost in Space 3 here:

In the third and final season of Lost in Space, the stakes are higher than ever and the Robinson family's survival instincts will be put to the ultimate test. After a year of being trapped on a mysterious planet, Judy, Penny, Will and the Robot must lead the 97 young Colonists in a harrowing evacuation -- but not before secrets are unearthed that will change their lives forever. Meanwhile John and Maureen -- with Don at their side -- must battle overwhelming odds as they try to reunite with their kids. The Robinsons will have to grapple with the emotional challenge of not just being lost -- but being separated from the ones they love... as they face the greatest alien threat yet.

‘Lost in Space’: Taylor Russell, Max Jenkins and Mina Sundwall on Season 3 and What It Was Like on the Last Day of Filming the Series They also reveal what they “borrowed” from set.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email