Netflix has released the trailer for the third and final season of the classic cult hit reboot Lost in Space. Set immediately after the second season’s finale, Lost in Space Season 3 follows the cosmic adventures of the Robinson family after they got separated in different star systems.

At the end of Lost in Space Season 2, the Robinson children took a ship and headed to the Alpha-Centauri system, the final destination they were trying to reach even before their accident at the beginning of the first season. The remaining colonists, including the Robinson parents, ended up in a different corner of the universe, finding the remaining of a ship that had gone missing 20 years prior to the events of the series.

Now, the new trailer reveals the stranded family will do whatever it takes to get back together while they try to survive the hostile attacks of the robot race Earth’s commanders tried to enslave for their selfish purposes.

Lost in Space creator Zack Estrin is back as showrunner for the last season. Estrin also executive produces Lost in Space with Kevin Burns, Jon Jashni, Matt Sazama, and Burk Sharpless. Lost in Space's cast includes Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Maxwell Jenkins, Mina Sundwall, Taylor Russell, Ignacio Serricchio, and Parker Posey.

Lost in Space Season 3 hits Netflix on December 1. Check out the new trailer and more images below:

Here’s the synopsis for Lost in Space Season 3:

In the third and final season of Lost in Space, the stakes are higher than ever and the Robinson family's survival instincts will be put to the ultimate test. After a year of being trapped on a mysterious planet, Judy, Penny, Will and the Robot must lead the 97 young Colonists in a harrowing evacuation -- but not before secrets are unearthed that will change their lives forever. Meanwhile John and Maureen -- with Don at their side -- must battle overwhelming odds as they try to reunite with their kids. The Robinsons will have to grapple with the emotional challenge of not just being lost -- but being separated from the ones they love... as they face the greatest alien threat yet.

