Netflix revealed the new trailer for the final season of Lost in Space. The reimagination of the 1965 sci-fi series comes to an end after premiering in 2018, and is set to follow the Robinsons one last time as the family of colonists tries to survive and protect Alpha-Centauri from an alien robot invasion, all the while trying to reunite after being thrown into separate corners of the universe.

The trailer follows up the one released in early October, and continues to reveal the epic look and scale of the final eight episodes, with impressive visual effects, the family taking their survival instincts to their very limits in surprising zero-gravity stunts, Will Robinson (Maxwell Jenkins) in ultimate danger and the return of June Harris (Parker Posey) from the dead.

The story will take place immediately after the Season 2 finale, and showrunner Zack Estrin is once again helming the series. Estrin has previously written for hit shows like Charmed and Prison Break, and he also created Once Upon a Time in Wonderland for ABC.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'The Orbital Children' Trailer Reveals New Netflix Sci-Fi Anime Series From Director and 'Evangelion' Animator Mitsuo Iso

Aside from Posey and Jenkins, the cast of Lost in Space also features Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Mina Sundwall, Taylor Russell, and Ignacio Serricchio. The series was nominated for the Emmys in the Outstanding Visual Effects category for its two previous seasons but didn’t take home the prize, so maybe third time is the charm?

Netflix premieres the final season of Lost in Space on December 1.

You can watch the trailer below:

You can check out the official synopsis for Lost in Space 3 here:

In the third and final season of Lost in Space, the stakes are higher than ever and the Robinson family's survival instincts will be put to the ultimate test. After a year of being trapped on a mysterious planet, Judy, Penny, Will and the Robot must lead the 97 young Colonists in a harrowing evacuation -- but not before secrets are unearthed that will change their lives forever. Meanwhile John and Maureen -- with Don at their side -- must battle overwhelming odds as they try to reunite with their kids. The Robinsons will have to grapple with the emotional challenge of not just being lost -- but being separated from the ones they love... as they face the greatest alien threat yet.

'Lost in Space' Season 3 Trailer Teases the Epic Conclusion of the Robinson Family's Adventures Will the family be reunited before it all comes to an end?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email