Bob's experience filming the Suntory campaign in Lost in Translation is amusing, as he navigates the language barrier and tries to pose like Roger Moore.

Lost in Translation explores the ambiguous and relatable feeling of being lost, finding solace in a friendship that goes beyond surface-level connections.

Bob Harris (Bill Murray) is one of the central characters in Lost in Translation, a man who was once a great actor and who perhaps still could have been if he didn’t trade his chance to perform in a play, for a million dollar commercial deal with Suntory Whiskey in Japan. Yes, Bob is plagued by an existential crisis: sipping his whiskey in the Tokyo Park Hyatt bar, contemplating buying a Porsche, and considering giving up pasta for Japanese food in a last-ditch effort to get healthy. But despite Bob’s regrets about selling himself out, he admits he is glad that the Suntory Whiskey “works.” Although Bob is fictional, Japan’s Suntory Whiskey is not, and this year Suntory celebrated its 100th year anniversary. Funnily enough, Lost in Translation director Sofia Coppola also directed the 100th anniversary tribute video in celebration of Suntory, which not only included snippets from Lost in Translation, but also footage of her father, Francis Ford Coppola, and Japanese director Akira Kurosawa, who starred in a commercial for Suntory Whiskey back in the 1970s.

Sofia Coppola Pays Homage to Other Iconic Actors Who Have Starred In Suntory Commercials

It was Francis Ford Coppola and Akira Kurosawa’s Suntory commercial that inspired Sofia Coppola to have Bob star in his own ad campaign for Suntory in Lost in Translation. This ad campaign — involving billboards, TV interviews, a commercial and a photo shoot — is one of the more amusing parts of the film as Bob tries to navigate his work around a tricky language barrier that equally intrigues and alienates him. During the photo shoot, Bob sits on a stool, slightly disgruntled, with a glass in his hand that is meant to be whiskey but is actually iced tea, and tries his best to communicate with the Japanese camera operator. The camera person asks Bob to channel Roger Moore in his poses. Bob admits that he likes Sean Connery’s version of James Bond better, but he complies nonetheless. Funnily enough, Sean Connery actually did a commercial for Suntory in 1992.

In addition to Sofia Coppola’s 100th anniversary tribute for Suntory that included footage of Suntory commercials from the past, the commercial starred Keanu Reeves, who walks into a Japanese bar and is seen socializing and drinking Suntory Whiskey — or it might have been iced tea, we don’t know). Oddly enough, Keanu Reeves was referenced in Lost in Translation: Kelly (Anna Faris), the ignorantly superficial character who is preoccupied with everything surface-based, comes to Tokyo to promote her Hollywood manufactured film, Midnight Velocity (it's fictitious) in which Keanu Reeves was her costar. In an interview for the film, Kelly confesses that “we (Reeves) both have two dogs, and we both live in L.A., so we have all these different things in common." It is hilariously satirical.

'Lost in Translation' Is About More Than Just Whiskey, Of Course

The ambiguous yet relatable feeling of Lost in Translation still resonates with audiences 20 years later, and part of the inspiration for this beautiful film began with a young Sofia Coppola watching and her father and Akira Kurosawa take part in a Suntory Whiskey commercial. Despite Bob’s initial reluctance to participate in his Suntory campaign, it eventually becomes a serendipitous experience for him. The otherworldly nature of Tokyo offers him an escape. Bob carries regret and confusion with him, but Tokyo and his new friend Charlotte (Scarlett Johansson) breathe new life into his existence. Unlike Kelly, Bob and Charlotte’s friendship breaches the surface level. They don’t really reach an enlightening resolve in response to their anxiety surrounding their purposes in life, but they do find solace in each other, and that is enough.