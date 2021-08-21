Sega has released new screenshots and details for Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio's upcoming game Lost Judgment, which is a sequel to the original Judgment. These new screenshots show off some of the game's various side quests, the Master System games, and a new NPC that will be datable (via 4Gamer).

The new screenshots show off some of the side quests that will be available for Takayuki Yagami in the upcoming game. This includes investigating a teacher who has past anger management issues, one involving Yagami and his buddy Kaito looking over a young boy who is running his first errand of shopping alone, and one that will involve a Kappa statue. Also shown is a new datable NPC named Emily S. Mochizuki. She is a 24 year old woman from England who's working at a bar called 'Girls Bite.' She gets involved in an investigation which puts her in danger, and Yagami will meet her while investigating the same case. Eventually, he will be able to form a romantic relationship with Emily, and you'll be able to increase their relationship values with conversation topics, exploring the city, or even playing against her in the minigames that feature in the game. If she ends up becoming Yagami's girlfriend, she'll be able to support him in battle with her own unique EX-Action, or by restoring his EX gauge by cheering him on.

RELATED: 'Judgment' Next-Gen Remaster Review: A Wholly Immersive, Unique Detective StoryThe screenshots also show off a variety of Sega Master System games that you'll be able to play within Lost Judgement. These include classic games such as Alex Kidd in Miracle World, Fantasy Zone, and Penguin Land.

Lost Judgement is the latest game in Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio's Legal Thriller series. You play as detective Takayuki Yagami, as he investigates a case involving Akihiro Ehara, who is potentially involved in a murder. It is a sequel to the original Judgment game, which itself is a spin-off of the Yakuza series. While the game has the same setting as the series it spun off from, the Judgment games have their own standalone story, and a whole new cast of characters to play and interact with. Lost Judgement will launch on September 24, 2021, and will be available for the Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

