The Big Picture Juliet Burke, a beloved character on Lost, deserved a more fulfilling ending, especially after having such a tragic backstory.

While Juliet found love with Sawyer, she was never given the chance to reunite with Rachel, with whom she shared her most important relationship.

Juliet’s self-sacrifice is one of the most heroic moments in the series, but it’s a hollow ending for a character who had already given up so much.

Television is in a state of constant fluctuation these days, but if there’s one show that can truly be credited with having changed the landscape of the medium, it’s Lost. For six seasons, and 121 episodes, the island epic was the embodiment of “must-watch TV.” Over the course of its run, Lost popularized serial storytelling for television and introduced audiences to mythology and characters that are now cemented among the most iconic in the medium’s history. However, it’s impossible to speak of the show without acknowledging its controversy, mainly its polarizing series finale. The final outing is famous, or infamous depending on who you ask, for wrapping up the show with most of its long-running questions unanswered.

It wasn't just questions left unresolved, though. By the time the series came to an end, a huge cast of characters had been amassed. As such, many players didn’t necessarily receive the most complete or satisfying ending. However, one of the show’s most popular characters was among this group. Introduced at the start of Season 3, Juliet Burke (Elizabeth Mitchell) quickly became one of Lost’s most beloved personalities. The smart, strong, and independent member of the legendary “Others” was as likable as she was mysterious. In many ways, she was the perfect character. Yet, a tragic exit just two seasons after her entry ended Juliet's arc in a way that did not do her character justice.

Juliet Quickly Became One of 'Lost's Best Characters

As the Season 3 opener of Lost, “A Tale of Two Cities,” kicks off, Juliet is the first image viewers see. Her strengths and intrigue are made clear right away. While hosting a book club, one of the attendees puts down her favorite book, saying that Ben (Michael Emerson) wouldn’t approve of it. Juliet is quick to stand up not just for the book, but for what it represents: her intelligence and free will, commodities that are also key to her character. Even though she’s a member of the island’s Others, who had been mysterious, horrific, and cult-like, she is fiercely independent and quick to betray the manipulative Ben after forming a friendship with Jack (Matthew Fox), eventually joining the survivors of Oceanic Flight 815.

But likability isn't the only point of interest she brings to the table — she is equally mysterious at first. Following her introduction via flashback, she plays a major role in keeping Jack, Kate (Evangeline Lilly), and Sawyer (Josh Holloway) captive in the Others’ barracks, immediately creating a gray moral area for her character. The execution makes her intriguing throughout her early episodes, as viewers get to know her. For a show that loves its mysteries, Lost creates a brilliant one with Juliet. But, as her layers are peeled away, she becomes a more obvious hero, and just as much a victim of Ben’s manipulations as the aforementioned trio. In fact, while she wasn’t brought to the island via plane crash, her backstory and arrival are every bit as tragic as the original survivors.

Juliet's Backstory on 'Lost' Is Filled With Tragedy

Lost thrives on tragic stories, and among the most intense is that of Juliet. Prior to her time on the island, Juliet was a fertility specialist, who grew up close to her sister, Rachel (Robin Weigert). Forced to work under her controlling ex-husband, the roots of Juliet’s strength are made clear throughout her flashbacks, as she works tirelessly on fertility research to help Rachel conceive after she’d undergone intense cancer treatment. The efforts are a success, and she is offered an intriguing job, though she jokes that her ex-husband, Edmund (Željko Ivanek), would only allow her to take it if he were hit by a bus. After Juliet’s joke comes to fruition, she’s recruited to the new job under the stipulation that she will be returned home in time for the birth of Rachel’s son. But what should be a moment of celebratory freedom is nothing more than the beginning of Ben’s manipulations.

Juliet is not only lied to about the job location but drugged and dragged to the island to work under Ben. It’s one of the most difficult backstories to watch, as she went from one abusive relationship to another, the latter of which ripped her away from Rachel, the only person who ever showed her any true love throughout her life. The devastating revelation strips away the mystery around Juliet and her persona, showing that she is just as much a survivor as the Oceanic characters. It’s joyful to watch her character grow and find some sense of belonging with the heroes, especially as she develops a deep, loving relationship with Sawyer. While it does not justify all the horrible things that happened to her, it creates a sense of hope that Juliet may find happiness yet. But, of course, when the time came for Lost’s Season 5 finale, Juliet didn't exactly get the happy ending viewers were hoping for.

Juliet Deserved a Better Ending on 'Lost'

After a largely chaotic fifth season, Juliet finds herself at the center of the finale’s action. A majority of the survivors find themselves stuck in the 1970s. They discover there’s a way to not only get back to the present, but a method that will prevent the events of the series entirely: setting off a hydrogen bomb. But things don’t go according to plan, and Juliet has to sacrifice herself in order to set the bomb. She dies tragically in the early moments of the Season 6 premiere. While the final set of episodes give her a beautiful reunion with Sawyer in the afterlife, it’s hard to feel completely satisfied with the conclusion.

It's no secret that each character lost something from their past when they were stranded on the island, but almost everyone gained something more over the course of the show. However, while Juliet’s backstory is among the most tragic, her life had arguably gotten better before her time on the island. Rachel was, without doubt, her most important relationship. The two survived a difficult childhood and an even more trying adult life together. And just when they were both able to truly enjoy life by each other's side, Juliet’s kidnapping whisked her away.

The argument could be made that Juliet is the only member of the main cast to lose more than she gained. Sure, she finds love with Sawyer, but she is never given the chance to reunite with Rachel, with Ben even using Rachel’s mortality as manipulation to keep Juliet prisoner at one point. While Juliet’s self-sacrifice is one of the most heroic moments in the series, it’s a rather hollow ending for a character who has been so selfless and has already given up so much, and ultimately takes away from what is supposed to be her eternal happily ever after in the series finale.

With so many characters leaving the island and returning throughout the final years of the show, it’s hard to accept Juliet’s fate, or ignore the fact that she should have been among those who were able to return home, even if only for a while. Giving her the chance to make peace with her former life before her sacrifice would have been key to a more fulfilling ending for the character. While Juliet is still fondly remembered among Lost’s all-time best players, it’s hard to make peace with her treatment, even 15 years after her demise.

Juliet Burke’s Lost legacy is an interesting one. From the time she first appeared in the early moments of Season 3, it was clear she was going to be a fan favorite. But, after the years of hardships and abuse Juliet had to endure, her ending is hard to stomach. One of the few characters whose life wasn’t made better by the island, Juliet’s arc feels the most incomplete, even for a show that thrived on mystery. Still, even after the show faded into television history, her legacy as one of the series’ most beloved characters holds strong today.

Lost is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

