Ah, good old Lost. The appropriately named show that makes sense to some, partial sense to some others, and absolutely no sense at all to the rest. It was perhaps the defining show of the second half of the 2000s, debuting 20 years ago in September 2004, and wrapping up at the beginning of the 2010s; namely, May 2010. Throughout its six seasons, the show dipped its toes into just about every genre under the sun, with Lost being an action/adventure/drama/sci-fi/fantasy/thriller/mystery show, somehow all at once.

Of those genres, though, if you had to just pick one, it would probably be most accurate to call Lost a mystery show. It began as one focused on survival, given the main characters were all survivors of a plane crash on a strange island, but the mysteries of that island and its history eventually became what the show focused on. Some of the strange things in Lost happened or were teased surprisingly early on, with seasons going by before answers – either direct or indirect in nature – came around. It’s impossible to go through every single mystery on the show, but the following rank among the best, and are included here because they’re either memorable, infamous, bizarre, or still somewhat unexplained to this day.

10 Polar bears

Introduced in: “Pilot, Part 2” (2004)

To start with something particularly iconic and/or obvious, an early indication of the bizarre nature of the island in Lost was that, despite it seeming tropical, it was home to at least one polar bear. In the second half of the show’s incredible pilot episode, Sawyer encounters a polar bear and shoots it, which naturally confuses everyone because such an animal would rank among the last anyone would have expected to see on the island where their plane crashed.

The polar bears and their place on the island prove to be part of a bigger and more far-reaching mystery later on, but the scene featuring one in the pilot episode is particularly memorable. If you're not hooked by any of the other (soon-to-be-mentioned) mysterious things introduced at the start of Lost’s first season, then hopefully, the polar bear encounter will do it for you.

9 The Flash sideways

Introduced in: “LA X, Part 1” (2010)

Famously, Lost featured flashbacks throughout the show’s first three seasons, though at a point, having the structure of the show rely on such sequences proved limiting, with repetition and contradictions becoming narrative risks by remaining flashback-heavy. Things were mixed up when flashforwards became a thing during season 3’s dramatic finale, and then continued into season 4.

Season 5… well, that did something else entirely, but then Lost’s sixth and final season decided to implement flash-sideways, which eventually made sense (as much sense as something from Lost can make), but did carry a good deal of mystery at first. Introduced in the first episode of season 6, LA X, Part 1, what the flash-sideways sequences are (revealed by the show’s conclusion) might not appeal to everyone, but there’s something initially perplexing and fascinating about seeing this alternate reality (of sorts) where the survivors viewers had come to know never actually ended up on the infamous island.

8 The distress signal

Introduced in: “Pilot, Part 2” (2004)

Returning to the pilot of Lost, one of the earliest intriguing things found on the island is a distress signal, the impact of which is fully explained right as the episode concludes. Lost was no stranger to cliffhangers, and this is among the greatest, given the message heard is in French, and seems to suggest there was some kind of terrible event.

The kicker is that the distress signal has been playing out continually for 16 years, meaning the survivors are aware that people either were once on the island, or, more troublingly, there is still someone with murderous intent in the vicinity. As an early indication that the island holds huge numbers of secrets, the discovery/translation of the distress signal is a great early mystery, and one that’s further explored in numerous subsequent episodes.

7 The four-toed statue

Introduced in: “Live Together, Die Alone, Part 1” (2006)

The giant statue of a four-toed foot is something found a little later in Lost, in the overall scheme of things, but as time has gone on, it feels similarly iconic and/or infamous as some of the earlier intriguing events from the show, like season 1's distress signal and polar bears. Specifically, it’s first shown right near the end of season 2, bizarrely only having four toes while it’s not clear where the rest of the statue went.

Lost makes you wait a while beyond this episode before getting answers surrounding why it’s on the island and how it got destroyed, but they come eventually. It was an enjoyably prolonged mystery while the show was on the air, though, and it contains an air of mystery around it to this date, as Lost was never clear about when exactly the statue was built; only when (and how) it was ultimately destroyed.

6 The Black Rock

Introduced in: “Pilot, Part 2” (2004)

Another mystery from the hook-heavy and dramatic pilot episode, the Black Rock has a connection to the aforementioned statue, as well as the distress signal. In fact, it’s the distress signal that makes the Black Rock something technically introduced in the pilot episode of Lost, only it’s easy to be missed, given the message is in French, and Shannon doesn’t manage to accurately translate the name “Black Rock.”

It's not until near the end of season 1 that the Black Rock is actually seen, and it’s an instantly bizarre sight, being a trading ship from the 19th century that’s somehow become stranded in the middle of the jungle. It’s explored a few times throughout the show and, like a good many famed Lost mysteries, has various links to other strange occurrences, groups, and objects on the central island.

5 Time shifts

Introduced in: “Because You Left” (2009)

As mentioned before, Lost originally had a good many flashbacks throughout its first three seasons that worked alongside the more linear story taking place on the island. Season 4 mixed things up by doing flashforwards, and then season 6 had its flash-sideways. But perhaps the most perplexing and mysterious gimmick for a season of Lost came in its fifth season, when the show started putting its own spin on time travel.

The time-flash at the end of season 4 was the event that kicked these off, with “time shifts” being the occurrences some characters experienced throughout season 5, beginning in the mind-bending season opener, “Because You Left.” Season 5 is a rather thrilling mess, because coming to terms with the time shifts takes time, and even then, the way both characters and the narrative can bounce between timelines remains dizzying. Still, Lost went there with time travel, and you kind of have to respect the brazenness of it all.

4 The hatch

Introduced in: “All the Best Cowboys Have Daddy Issues” (2004)

“All the Best Cowboys Have Daddy Issues” is an episode that takes place at about the halfway mark of Lost’s first season, and is the episode where the show’s infamous hatch is first discovered. Admittedly, it’s not until the very end of this episode, but discovering what’s inside the hatch and even whether it’s possible to get in becomes a central focus for the rest of the show’s first season.

A hatch on a deserted island that’s already shown itself to be a pretty weird place is an instant hook, and it’s hard to imagine many viewers getting this far and not feeling intrigued about what secrets such a hatch could be keeping. It’s also something that drives certain characters mad with curiosity, leading to various consequences and, naturally, information that’s hard to come to terms with once the hatch is eventually opened.

3 The DHARMA Initiative

Introduced in: “Orientation” (2005)

The opening of the aforementioned hatch, of course, leads to further mysteries and intrigue, because of course it does. If Lost had been just one season long, maybe the hatch would’ve been a good endgame, but it’s really just the beginning of a whole new series of complicated events. At the beginning of season 2, for example, the survivors find there’s someone living in the hatch: Desmond.

Further, episode 3’s “Orientation” is when the DHARMA Initiative is officially introduced, and that shadowy group introduces all sorts of other puzzles and mysteries that become unraveled over the next few seasons. Uncovering the experiments the DHARMA Initiative performed on the island – and why – becomes central throughout much of Lost’s remaining seasons, and once their past on the island is hinted at here, nothing is ever really the same again, for both the show and its characters.

2 The numbers

Introduced in: “Numbers” (2005)

The numbers proved to be such a great mystery/hook that they were introduced in an episode named after them: the 18th episode of Lost’s first season, “Numbers.” Put simply, they're a string of numbers – 4, 8, 15, 16, 23, and 42 – that are first introduced as the lottery numbers that fan-favorite Hurley used to win a jackpot, not long before he became one of the survivors on the island.

Things get wild when the numbers start re-occurring in various ways, with Hurley – who initially believed the numbers might be cursed – beginning to realize that they're intrinsically tied with the island. Those six numbers – or a selection of them – frequently reoccur throughout the show, and are naturally versatile, easy to remember, and always intriguing. Lost wouldn't have been the same without them, and it helps that they were often linked to one of the show’s best characters.

1 The Smoke Monster

Introduced in: “Pilot, Part 1” (2004)

Of all the strange things that happen during the thrilling, fast-paced, and explosive pilot episode for Lost, nothing leaves quite the same impact as the smoke monster, as it was initially known. For as terrifying and perplexing as polar bears on a tropical island might be, at least polar bears are recognizable animals. The smoke monster appears completely inhuman and even more deadly, and takes a victim as early as the pilot episode… namely, the literal pilot of Oceanic Flight 815.

Taking on different forms throughout the show, the smoke monster eventually becomes known by another name, but it’s best to keep things vague and not extrapolate much more, in case anyone still hasn’t seen Lost. The smoke monster is continually important as the seasons go along, with some truths about its nature not becoming clear until near the very end of the show. Considering it’s a being that’s introduced so early and is hugely important right near the end, it’s hard to consider any other mysterious element of Lost more memorable than the smoke monster.

