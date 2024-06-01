The Big Picture Netflix will start streaming the 10-time Emmy-winning series Lost on July 1.

The show ran from 2004-2010 and won 10 Emmys, revolutionizing TV with an 86% critics rating and 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Netflix's acquisition of classics like Lost and Suits has helped the series find new audiences.

On the same day Netflix was announced as the landing spot for the 2023 Oscar-winner Godzilla Minus One, the streaming service has another major hit coming soon. The official Netflix X account revealed that Lost, the 10-time Emmy Award-winning series, will be available to stream starting on July 1. This is a big win for Lost; although the series is already streaming on Hulu, Netflix boasts a gargantuan 269 million subscribers to Hulu's 50 million, which will open the series up to a much larger audience. Netflix has proven itself capable of sparking a passion for older series' as it did with Suits, which it brought back into the light in such a big way that a Suits spin-off series was announced in October 2023.

There are six seasons of Lost which ran from 2004 to 2010. The series stars Josh Holloway, Evangeline Lilly, Daniel Dae Kim, and Dominic Monaghan, and was written for television and created by J.J. Abrams and Jeffrey Lieber. Lost boasts an impressive 86% rating from critics along with a 90% score from audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, and is largely believed to have revolutionized television by penetrating pop culture in such a way that no show had ever done before. The series won 10 Emmys during its six-year run, including awards for Editing, Supporting Actor, Casting, and Sound Mixing.

What Else Is There To Stream on Netflix?

Netflix has maintained its status as the most popular streaming service over the years largely due to its ability to pump out originals while also shelling out huge amounts of cash to acquire classics like Lost or Suits. Just a few months ago, the 2022 Oscar-sweeping Everything Everywhere All at Once landed on the platform, around the same time the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender adaptation was released. More recently, in addition to Godzilla Minus One, Netflix premiered its original film Atlas, the sci-fi thriller starring Jennifer Lopez, Sterling K. Brown, and Simu Liu, which currently has a "rotten" score of 19% from critics and a mediocre 48% approval rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Netflix is always adding new content every day, so if you can't find something that tickles your fancy, you needn't wait long for something more appealing to come along.

Lost will be available to stream on Netflix starting July 1. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and stream Lost on Hulu until its arrival on Netflix one month from today.

