The Big Picture Lost introduced Nikki and Paulo to address unexplored survivor stories.

Despite being unpopular, the characters' final episode, "Expose," offers a twisted and fascinating narrative.

The campy elements and self-referential nature make Nikki and Paulo's send-off an exciting conclusion.

Over the course of its six-season run, Lost amassed quite a reputation for its dynamic storytelling and fascinating characters. Even with a massive cast that often employed more than 14 series regulars and countless guest or recurring stars, the show’s format of focusing on one character each week made for remarkably fleshed-out personalities. Supporting characters like Hurley (Jorge Garcia) received just as much screen time as series leads Jack (Matthew Fox) and Kate (Evangeline Lily), and even exceeded the central players in the eyes of viewers — but not every person was embraced by fans.

Lost’s third season introduced several characters that became some of the show’s most enjoyable, such as Juliet (Elizabeth Mitchell). But the series' most infamous players also came along that year in the form of Nikki (Kiele Sanchez) and Paulo (Rodrigo Santoro). They were written in response to a long, drawn-out question from viewers regarding the large number of survivors. However, they quickly became the least welcomed addition to the show and were written off — but the final episode to feature these unpopular characters is also one of the show’s most fascinating. Steering away from Lost’s normal mode of storytelling, Nikki and Paulo's final hour is interesting, twisted, and even enjoyable.

Nikki and Paulo Were Meant to Solve a 'Lost' Mystery

Lost debuted with one of the largest casts in television history, featuring 14 series regulars. However, the main cast of characters only served as a portion of Oceanic Flight 815’s survivors, as there were a total of 48 survivors on the beach. According to an archived interview, Lost showrunners Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse were constantly asked about the characters who were not among the main cast. Going into Season 3, the pair decided to remedy the issue by creating Nikki and Paulo. As Lindelof said: “the reality is—and this is something that you guys have asked us about in the past and is a very legitimate point—what the hell is going on with the other 35 people who nothing ever happens to?”

Lindelof further elaborated that the writers had always wanted to make background characters more prominent: “If you go back and look at your season-one DVD, we weren't thinking about Nicki and Paulo back then, but the idea of giving voice to some of those characters.” However, the idea backfired. Almost immediately after the couple debuted, they were intensely unpopular with audiences. As Entertainment Weekly reported at the time, Season 3 got off to a rough creative start, with Nikki and Paulo being a part of viewers' qualms; thus, the decision was made to write them off the island. While their final episode has often been deemed among the show’s worst outings, there’s actually a lot of fun and fascination woven throughout.

‘Exposé’ Is One of ‘Lost’s Most Interesting Episodes

Close

Due to their unpopularity, it’s safe to say most Lost viewers weren’t exactly itching for a Nikki and Paulo episode. And, while the episode may not be among the show’s most iconic, it is an incredibly intriguing watch. The opening sequence alone makes it clear that the outing is like no other. Instead of building off the previous entry, or starting a new story from scratch, this episode picks up near the end of the story. Nikki runs through the jungle, arriving on the beach and collapsing in front of the other survivors. She struggles to get out her words before apparently dying. Hurley interprets her words as “Paulo lies.” It’s an excellent start for an otherwise dreaded episode, making it feel more like a film noir in the vein of Sunset Boulevard rather than a filler installment.

After using a clever set-up for the largely disliked characters, the episode, titled “Exposé,” embraces a campy execution by revealing that Nikki was an actress on an Australian TV series of the same name. She’s been having an affair with the show’s creator, Howard (Jacob Witkin). Paulo is working as Howard’s cook, but that is only a front, as he and Nikki have concocted a scheme to kill Howard and steal his diamonds. While it may sound corny, it’s an entertaining way to take a break from the hefty stories Season 3 had been spinning up until that point.

The installment also brings back many cast members who had exited the show, like Boone (Vampire Diaries' Ian Somerhalder) and Shannon (Maggie Grace). While it was exciting to be reunited with so many deceased characters, it was more than just fan service; it was a self-referential way of integrating Nikki and Paulo into Lost’s earlier storyline, and felt like a purposeful way of addressing the complaints viewers had over Nikki and Paulo’s jarringly sudden entry into the action earlier in the season.

As the episode would be Nikki and Paulo’s final adventure, the drama is turned up to the max. Having lost the diamonds upon Flight 815’s crash landing, Paulo plays a dangerous game of betrayal after he finds them. Worried Nikki will leave him once she has the diamonds, he hides them from her. But when Nikki figures out that Paulo’s lying, she sets him up to be bitten by a poisonous spider that will paralyze him for eight hours. After putting him in a death-like state, Nikki is accidentally bitten as well. She hides the diamonds before running to the beach, bringing the episode full circle. Viewers finally hear her words clearly: “I’m paralyzed.” The other survivors famously bury Nikki and Paulo alive, just as Nikki wakes up from being paralyzed. Their fate may seem a little over the top, but in an episode filled with so many twists, each bigger and more unbelievable than the last, it's actually the perfect way to wrap the hour up, as well as being a fitting ending for a controversial pair of characters.

Nikki and Paulo may not have been the most popular characters on Lost, but their final hurrah is certainly an exciting and twisted hour of television. By embracing its campier elements and directly referencing viewer’s opinions, “Exposé” was the perfect way to send the characters to their graves while wrapping up a story that had been so decisive.

Lost is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix