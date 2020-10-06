‘Lost Ollie’ Family Series from ‘Spider-Verse’ Director in the Works at Netflix

Netflix has ordered a new family series titled Lost Ollie, which is inspired by William Joyce‘s acclaimed 2016 book Ollie’s Odyssey, Collider has learned.

Lost Ollie follows a lost toy as he searches across the countryside for the boy who lost much more than a best friend. The duo embark on an epic adventure to reunite in the face of all the dangers that childhood can throw at them.

The four-episode series was created by writer Shannon Tindle, an animation veteran whose various credits include Coraline and Kubo and the Two Strings, and it’ll be directed by Peter Ramsey, who won an Oscar for his groundbreaking work on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Tindle and Ramsey will also executive produce alongside Shawn Levy and Josh Barry of 21 Laps Entertainment, Brandon Oldenburg of Flight School Studio, and Lampton Enochs, while Emily Morris will serve as a co-executive producer. Meanwhile, the mad geniuses at ILM will be creating CGI characters for the series, including Ollie and his friends.

Levy’s 21 Laps banner is one of Netflix’s most prolific producers, as the company is currently working on the fourth season of Stranger Things in addition to its involvement with Dash & Lily, Shadow and Bone, Unsolved Mysteries and the development title All the Light We Cannot See. On the feature side, 21 Laps is producing an untitled action movie that will reunite Levy with his Free Guy star Ryan Reynolds, and the company also teamed with James Wan‘s Atomic Monster on Netflix’s upcoming slasher movie There’s Someone Inside Your House, which will be released on the streamer next year.

I may not have kids of my own, but Lost Ollie strikes me as the kind of family entertainment that adults can enjoy as well. From the Toy Story franchise to Dean Koontz‘s excellent dark fable Oddkins (which Netflix should develop as a companion piece to this series), I guess I’ve always been a sucker for stories about lost toys trying to find their way home, and I’m eager to see the design concepts ILM comes up with under thee guidance of Tindle and Ramsey, two longtime pros who know exactly what they’re doing. I’m glad Lost Ollie has found a home at Netflix, as I suspect it could be a hit for the streamer down the line.

