Netflix has revealed all-new first look images for their upcoming limited series, Lost Ollie as well as its release date, which is set to premiere on the streaming service on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. The four-episode series, each of which will be approximately 45 minutes long, is based on the children's book Ollie’s Odyssey by renowned author and illustrator William Joyce and follows the titular Ollie, a lost toy who is trying to find his way home and back to his best friend, Billy, played by Kesler Talbot (50 States of Fright).

Ollie is voiced by Mindhunter and Matrix Resurrections star Jonathan Groff. The series will see Ollie set out on a grand adventure to reunite with Billy, braving the dangers of both the countryside and of childhood, meeting many characters and obstacles along the way. The official synopsis of the series describes it as a "heartwarming tale for the child in us all, remembering those special souls that we’ve lost but who forever changed our lives."

In addition to Groff and Talbot, the rest of the ensemble cast includes Mary J. Blige (Mudbound) as Rosy, a teddy bear who has been stitched together with parts of other toys, HBO's Watchmen star Tim Blake Nelson who plays Zozo, a clown doll who is an old toy and an even older soul, and Gina Rodriguez and Jake Johnson who will play Billy's parents.

Lost Ollie comes from Shannon Tindle (Kubo and the Two Strings, Coraline), who serves as creator, writer, and executive producer for the upcoming limited series. The series was directed by Academy Award Winner Peter Ramsey (Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse) who also serves as executive producer. Shawn Levy and Josh Barry serve as executive producers for 21 Laps Entertainment along with Emily Morris as co-executive producer. Brandon Oldenburg and Lampton Enochs also executive produce. ILM (The Mandalorian) is creating CGI characters for the series, which will utilize a hybrid of live-action and animation.

Lost Ollie will premiere on Netflix on August 24. You can check out the new first look images for the upcoming series as well as read its official synopsis down below:

