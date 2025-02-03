We've now passed two decades since Lost debuted on ABC, one of the last true "word of mouth"/"watercooler" shows on network television, and although we had something approaching a resolution in the final episode, it's never truly over, right? With Lost experiencing a major resurgence on Netflix, fans have been speculating whether a return to the mysterious island could actually happen. The legendary series, which originally aired from 2004 to 2010 on ABC as part of its new "must-see TV" slate alongside Desperate Housewives has found new life, thanks to its popularity on streaming. Naturally, whispers of a potential reboot or continuation have been making the rounds, and Collider’s Aidan Kelley caught up with Harold Perrineau at the Saturn Awards to ask the question: Would he come back if Lost returned?

Perrineau played Michael Dawson in the series, one of the original passengers on Oceanic Airlines Flight 815, who was desperately trying to reunite with his son Walt. Michael had to make a lot of tough choices, and his character was one of the more complex in the show. Oh, and also, his unforgettable shout of “WAAAAAALT!” will live in our brains, rent-free, for eternity. When asked if he’d return to the world of Lost if the opportunity presented itself, Perrineau didn’t hesitate:

“100% Yeah. Because, you know, I say this a lot, lots of people focus on, like, the bad things that happened on Lost, but let’s be really real. There were a lot of amazing things that happened on Lost. We had an amazing time. The show was great entertainment, and our writing staff was brilliant. And so, yeah, give me that any day, any day, I’ll go back.”

Will 'Lost' Return?

Image via ABC

While nothing official has been announced, the idea isn’t as far-fetched as it might seem. The original showrunners, Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse, have expressed mixed feelings over the years about revisiting the series, but in today’s era of reboots, spin-offs, and legacy sequels, “never say never” seems to be the rule. The openness of one of the show's OGs adds fuel to the fire as well. Perrineau also noted that the finale of the show was one of the "bad things" about it, but when Lost was good, it was sensational, so focusing on what made it great in the first place sure seems like a good place to start.

Lost is available to stream now on Netflix in the United States. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.