Lost first premiered in 2004 and TV hasn’t been the same since. The supernatural science fiction series was all the rage for its thrilling storylines, interesting characters, and twists and turns that none could predict. Despite having a divisive finale, the six-season-long series thoroughly entertained fans around the world and is often dubbed one of the best series of the 2000s. The hype is such that the advent of the series on streaming grabbed not only fans but also new viewers, becoming an instant hit on various streaming services.

Given the industry is always open to rebooting a popular show, if there’s enough interest, a Lost reboot is on everyone’s mind. “This question comes up on various shows that I’ve done, and I always feel strongly that I don’t want to just do karaoke of the show I used to do,” said Drew Goddard, co-executive producer of the series, whose other credits includes Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, and Alias, was asked about a possible reboot. While there’s nothing in the works right now, the producer did not refrain from the possibility, explaining:

“I’d only be interested if we felt like we could do something special and new within the construct of the show. And then some of it just comes down to time and appetite. So there’s no plan for it today. But never say never.”

The Team Behind ‘Lost’

Created by Jeffrey Lieber, J. J. Abrams, and Damon Lindelof, Lost centers on a group of plane crash survivors as they try to find their way back home. Throughout six seasons, audiences saw the characters fight for their lives amidst strange events on the mysterious island surrounding them. While the finale may have left viewers in poor taste, the show's impact will undoubtedly last for many years to come. It notably starred Matthew Fox, Josh Holloway, Elizabeth Mitchell, Henry Ian Cusick, Naveen Andrews, Jorge Garcia, Jeremy Davies, Michael Emerson, Néstor Carbonell, Terry O’Quinn, Evangeline Lilly, Dominic Monaghan, Ian Somerhalder, and many more.

The series has an 86% Rotten Tomatoes rating and is loved for its story, episodic adventures, and well-performed characters. Throughout its run, the series won numerous awards, including the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series, a Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Drama, and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

All six seasons of Lost are now available to stream on Netflix.

