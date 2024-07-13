The Big Picture Claire Littleton, a key character in Lost, was often overlooked and underutilized throughout the series.

Claire's return in the final season provided a shocking and nuanced storyline, showcasing her resilience and growth.

The finale gave Claire a well-deserved happy ending, reuniting her with her son and offering closure to her character's journey.

When it debuted in the fall of 2004, Lost was, without a doubt, the hottest show on television. Created by Damon Lindelof and J.J. Abrams, the series followed a group of survivors, marooned on a mysterious island following a devastating plane crash. Led by Jack Shephard (Matthew Fox) and Kate Austen (Evangeline Lilly), the show amassed a huge amount of mysteries (many of which were infamously unsolved), fascinating mythology, and hundreds of characters. Even with six seasons and 121 episodes, it was difficult to do justice to all those involved, and unfortunately, many of the characters who were not of immediate interest fell to the wayside.

One of the show’s most beloved characters, Claire Littleton (Emilie de Ravin) was an interesting case. A member of the series from the beginning, she made an immediate impression on viewers early in the pilot episode, thanks to her late-stage pregnancy. But despite having many plots built around her, Claire always seemed relegated to the sidelines and, in some cases, was absent altogether. But come the show’s controversial final season, Claire was finally thrust into the spotlight in an unexpected, and deliciously dark way.

Claire Was Always ‘Lost’s Most Underrated Character

Claire is actually one of the earliest characters introduced in the Lost pilot. After Jack wakes up and jumps into action, he quickly goes to her aid. Thriving in pain and intensely pregnant, the situation is, without question, the one with the highest stakes. Even after Jack and Charlie (Dominic Monaghan) care for Claire, the two-part series opener continues to treat Claire as one of the most relevant characters. Due to the large cast, many other series regulars didn’t have much to do in the first season, with even major characters like John Locke (Terry O’Quinn) having little to no dialogue. But Claire is constantly presented as a major player.

But as Lost’s freshman season kicked off, Claire’s part became one that was handled questionably. A romance is built between her and Charlie, and a massive plot is devoted to her character, but it curiously excludes Claire herself. She is kidnapped by a mysterious group of “Others” living on the island, and de Ravin is out of several episodes. Despite being one of the most popular characters on the show, this would become a trend for Claire. Each season, she is frequently absent from episodes and once again disappears following the Season 4 finale. After this, Claire is MIA for all of Season 5 and is not found by her friends until Season 6. While that final season is among the series’ least popular, her return in the show’s last outing finally gives her one of the best and most shocking arcs of any character in the show’s long history.

Claire’s Season 6 Return was Shocking

Though it’s often seen as convoluted, Lost’s final season featured a number of callbacks to the show’s earlier seasons. While she technically re-enters the series via Season 6’s Flash Sideways narrative, her proper return to the main timeline comes at the end of the season’s second outing, “What Kate Does,” when Jin (Daniel Dae Kim) is captured by the Others. His captures are taken out by a mysterious sniper, who turns out to be none other than Claire. But this isn’t the same Claire that Jin or viewers remember from Season 4. She appears cold, deranged, and as a callback to viewer favorite Rousseau (Mira Furlan). While Rousseau had been killed off a few seasons before, making Claire her successor was a brilliant way to reintroduce the character. Both were mothers who lost their young to another and were forced to live alone. But giving the role to Claire this time around upped the stakes. Rousseau had amassed her own sympathy, but there was a greater tragedy to Claire’s loss and derangement. While she had the typical “Lost character flaws,” she had always remained a kind and lovable character. Seeing her spiral into a ruthless and frightening character was incredibly heartbreaking while also giving the character a chance to take control of her own destiny finally. She’s no longer the damsel that was captured back in Season 1. She has agency and anger, and while Kate’s saving of Aaron was honorable, this new Claire rightfully holds Kate accountable for the trauma her actions caused.

While on paper, the reinvention of Claire could have been played as a gimmick to remind viewers of Lost’s glory days, it is one of the best plots of Season 6, as Claire’s actions, even when they’re at their most frightening, are completely human. She isn’t solely a retread of the aforementioned Rousseau, but a more nuanced take. It is a natural progression of the character that was built up over the previous seasons. It’s true that each of Lost’s characters has their own complex backstory, but Claire is unique in that, in addition to her pre-island story, she is arguably the character that experienced the most horrific events over the course of the show’s run. While the island made characters such as Jack and Sawyer (Josh Holloway) better people, Claire experienced constant abuse and loss. And yet, this show still manages to give her a happy ending of sorts.

Claire’s Ending Is One of ‘Lost’s Best

Image via ABC

It’s well known that the explanation of the Flash Sideways narrative was one of Lost’s most contentious moments. But the heavily debated finale gave Claire a well-deserved happy ending. In the narrative, she is pregnant, as she was in Season 1. While attending a show that features Charlie’s band, she goes into labor. In a callback to the show’s origins, Kate helps her give birth, which triggers their memories of life on the island. After all the trauma of losing Aaron in the main timeline, Kate is finally able to hand Claire her son, giving the mother and son the reunion that was not previously possible. The scene is played with beautiful and intense emotion from de Ravin and Lilly. It is perhaps the most satisfying moment in the entire finale. But Claire’s not through with regaining what was lost just yet.

Charlie, who was sent off to get a blanket, returns and Kate directs him to give it to Claire. It reawakens Charlie as well, and, at last, the entire makeshift family which was ripped apart by the island are together. Sure, the finale has less than favorable moments, but after years of sidelining Claire at times and putting her through some of the show’s most harrowing and painful events, it finally gives her the joy she deserves for all eternity. For a finale that is largely acknowledged as less than perfect, it certainly got the conclusion to Claire's story right.

Lost’s final season garners many different opinions. While many were left disappointed and confused by the conclusion, no one can argue that it finally did right by Claire. After many seasons of either being sidelined, tortured, or a mix of both, her story culminated with both intense shock, and beautiful, well-deserved joy. It may not be the strongest final season of all time, but Claire’s ending makes it worth the ride.

