The Big Picture Lost set the precedent for unexpected main character deaths.

Shannon's death in Season 2 had a significant impact on the show and its characters.

Shannon's demise affected other character arcs and cut potential storylines short.

Before Game of Thrones was able to shock us by surprisingly killing beloved main characters, a 2000s show made these types of deaths one of its staple moves. As early as Season 1, Lost clearly stated that no one on the island was safe. Ian Somerhalder’s swoony Boone was the first victim to perish, after a deadly fall when finding the wreck of a plane in the jungle. From there, the show’s endless gallery of main character deaths became a cruelly-engaging tactic that not only kept the show in everyone’s conversations, but also shaped its future.

And though it’s difficult to narrow down which one hurt the most, it might be easier to point out which one should’ve been avoided. Maggie Grace’s Shannon Rutherford ought to have survived the island’s carnage. While her death had a meaningful impact on the show and the people who surrounded her (and even those who came afterward), it wasn’t a positive one. Most of the repercussions of Shannon’s death negatively affected many characters and the potential of the show's future storylines.

Who Was Shannon Rutherford in ‘Lost’?

After her introduction, Shannon quickly becomes one of the most hated characters in Lost. Her selfish tactics, added to her lack of empathy for others, deem her useless in the new modus vivendi the survivors start to develop within. She’s one of the few to have a relative tagging along in the tragedy — Somerhalder’s Boone — but the fact that they rather continue to be at odds instead of finding solace in themselves is indicative of a deeper story. Revealing they are stepbrothers, and that Boone’s mother took away her inheritance after Shannon’s father died, lets us know she’s a victim of circumstance. Trying to do her own justice, she cons Boone by pretending to have abusive boyfriends while asking for money to make them go away. When he discovers her ruse, their angry confrontation culminates in them having sex.

Lost, all the way to its very end, developed an expertise in having the audience uncover the layers that built up each character. Shannon’s guarded personality wasn’t in vain; she had suffered all the way to her present, and it showed. It's not until she starts cooperating with the group – acting as a translator to uncover Frenchwoman Danielle Rousseau’s (Mira Furlan) mystery – that she proves herself useful. At some point, Shannon and Boone learn to coexist, but the death of the latter rattles the first to the core. Regret from their past mistakes and unresolved issues floods her, leading her to come in touch with her inner self. Her shallowness is totally overturned when she allows herself to feel and process grief.

Shannon’s 'Lost' Arc Coming Full Circle Didn’t Mean She Had to Die

Image via ABC

Shannon is one of the earliest Lost characters to reach a full circle moment. Having started as a rich spoiled girl who only looked out for herself, she learned to become her own woman, with depth and capable of being empathetic with the other survivors. Her interactions with Sayid (Naveen Andrews) led them to break social barriers and look beyond stereotypes – leading them to admit their feelings for each other. Besides romance, Shannon also finds solace in Sayid after Boone’s death.

Before leaving the island in the raft (but not really leaving, just being kidnapped by The Others), Walt (Malcolm David Kelley) gives his dog Vincent to Shannon. This little act of kindness meant so much more, as it reassured Shannon’s newfound capability to care for others. It also allowed her to continue her grief process, while connecting her further to Walt – foreshadowing what was to come. A bittersweet moment follows when Shannon and Sayid share their first night together, but she ends up being shot after seeing an apparition of Walt, whom she chases through the jungle. This drastic move somehow sent a message that Shannon had already come full circle, so she had to die because there was nothing left for her to do on the island. Furthermore, it reinforced fan theories about the island acting as a purgatory before the eternal afterlife.

Shannon’s Death Cut Other 'Lost' Character Arcs and Development Short

Sayid and Shannon’s relationship was barely blooming when the latter was shot and killed. Their kindling romance started showing another aspect of Sayid’s personality, with him being tender and dedicated to her – but it was truncated. Following Shannon’s death, he went back to being just the tough guy and the mystery solver of the show. And though some episodes explored his story with Nadia (Andrea Gabriel), showing him in the finale with Shannon by his side at the church, proved they belonged together and that they had so much left to explore as a couple.

But if Sayid’s development was affected, it dug a deeper grave for Michelle Rodriguez’s Ana Lucia. Coming off as the most ruthless and morally dubious passenger from the tail section, the killing of Shannon at her hands didn’t help her reception, as accidental as it was. The audience never warmed up to her character, not even when her tragic backstory was revealed. This, paired with Rodriguez’s arrest in 2005 and the toxic workplace allegations on set that have recently surfaced, doomed Ana Lucia and eventually led to her death at the hands of Michael (Harold Perrineau) in the final episodes of Season 2.

Shannon and Boone’s deaths also indirectly tarnished the introduction of two other survivors who were brought in to bring viewers back. Nikki (Kiele Sanchez) and Paulo (Rodrigo Santoro), from Season 3, shared similarities with the already-deceased step-siblings; they came as a pair and had their aesthetic appeal. But the perceived rehashing and their poorly executed storyline also led them to be written out of the show in the most unceremonious way (they were buried alive!). During her short stay on the island, Lost’s Shannon subverted the spoiled brat stereotype. Still, her development was cut short when the decision to kill her off was made. The potential her storyline had after losing her stepbrother and knowing true love was totally – ahem – lost in the island’s oblivion.

