This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture LOST returns to Netflix thanks to a new deal between Netflix and Disney.

The new deal also includes streaming rights for other popular shows like This Is Us and Grey's Anatomy.

LOST's complex narrative and character development made it a cultural phenomenon and one of the best-written TV shows of all time.

It looks like the infamous TV drama LOST has officially found its way back to Netflix. As of Monday, Netflix users can now stream all six seasons of the popular sci-fi adventure series that captured the hearts and minds of the entire globe throughout its original run on ABC from September 2004 to May 2010.

While LOST is currently also available to stream on Hulu, its presence on the Netflix platform will not necessarily be a new one. All of the show’s six seasons were previously viewable on Netflix until January 2018, when the streamer’s subscription-streaming rights to the show expired and were quickly snatched up by Hulu. However, a recent deal between Disney Entertainment and Netflix saw the licensing of 14 different in-demand TV shows, including LOST, to Netflix until the summer of 2025, returning one of the most prominent jewels of television to Netflix’s crown. As of now, LOST will remain streamable on both Hulu and Disney+.

The deal between Netflix and the House of Mouse will also allow Netflix to stream much-coveted shows such as This Is Us, Archer, How I Met Your Mother, White Collar, The Resident, and Grey's Anatomy. It remains to be seen whether any more content licensing deals will be announced between Netflix and Disney+ — as well as whether Netflix will somehow find a way to keep LOST on its platform past its summer 2025 expiration date.

Why ‘LOST’ Remains Popular Over a Decade After Airing

Image Via ABC

The ABC mystery drama LOST was not only one of the most-watched shows of the 2000s. It also arguably transformed the way that modern television operated as a whole. Long before shows on streaming found themselves building more complex storylines and long-running character arcs as a result of their format, LOST's own intricate narrative kept cable viewers coming back for new episodes week after week, eager to find out what would happen to the series’ large cast of characters stranded on a mysterious island.

The series developed such a cult following that loyal fans can still be found discussing the show’s seemingly endless mysteries. Its detailed mythology and compelling characters have caused critics to hail it as one of the best-written television shows of all time, as well as earned it literally hundreds of accolades during its time on the air. Curious about the LOST hype and want to see what it’s all about? Luckily for you, it’s never been easier to find out — as of this morning, all you need to do is navigate to Netflix and hit play.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on LOST and any other beloved TV shows returning to Netflix.

WATCH ON NETFLIX