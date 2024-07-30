The Big Picture Serialized TV changed audience-creator relationships through the cultural phenomenon of Lost.

The production of serialized TV necessitates a level of improvisation, transforming the story unpredictably.

Lost influenced audience empowerment, leading to show adjustments based on viewer reactions.

The story of Lost, in which the marooned survivors of a plane crash unlocked the cosmically significant mysteries of their castaway island, unspooled continuously over six seasons and 121 episodes – and 120 cliffhangers – from 2005 to 2010. There'd been serialized storytelling on TV before, with innovative network shows like Michael Mann's Crime Story and Deep Space Nine, early cable shows like Oz and the Sopranos, and arthouse miniseries like Berlin Alexanderplatz and The Kingdom, among examples too numerous to count. But Lost, which pulled in tens of millions of viewers, became a cultural phenomenon that suddenly compelled audiences to consider the format of televised serialized storytelling as part of a mass conversation.

Serialized TV changed the relationship between audiences and creators, and almost all of these transformations can be traced back to the shared experience of watching Lost during its original run. And because Lost employed "mystery box" storytelling, which tortures audiences by withholding information, and catharsis, for what can be years, a lot of these transformations are marked by memories of being emotionally scarred.

Do TV Writers Need to Know Where the Story Is Headed? 'Lost's Fans Said Yes

Serialization long predates TV, of course, as does the deeply twisted relationship audiences can have with these stories. Take, for example, Misery, the Stephen King book, and film adaptation, which follows Annie Wilkes, a fan who kidnaps the author of her favorite series of romance novels, Paul Sheldon, and forces him, at gunpoint, to bring the heroine of these books back to life via a new book. When his first attempt is narratively lackluster, Annie hits him with some pent-up-rage-slash-cultural-criticism. She recounts how the serialized movie shorts of her childhood would end with cliffhangers – seemingly inescapable death traps for the hero – and then provide bullshit resolution to those cliffhangers in the next installment. She is ready to murder the next person who tries that with her.

Like Annie, we're all aware that it's easier to come up with a seemingly inescapable trap, or an unsolvable mystery, than it is to provide a satisfying resolution to those cliffhangers. And clearly, there has always been a sense that audiences are owed a payoff equal to the buildup. Don't write yourself into corners without knowing the way out. But Lost posed a new question: when it became clear that writers had broken this rule, what should the audience's response be?

It would take serious research to say when the grumbling began that Lost's writers probably didn't know where their story was headed. In the show's first two seasons, audiences were largely delighted as the castaways learned how to survive on their island, struggled mainly with each other, and began to discover that their new home was inhabited by a group known as The Others. It was perhaps in the third season, in which a particularly infamous storyline – in which several of the castaways were trapped in a cage – dragged on for episodes that audiences began to express doubts. The show had introduced many cosmic mysteries, many as early as the pilot, that were far from being resolved. Why was there a polar bear on the island? What was the nature of the "Smoke Monster"? Were the answers to these questions written down somewhere, anywhere?

One or two dragging episodes might have shaken some of the faith in Lost. But, theoretically, there was a much stronger reason for audiences to doubt that Lost had a planned conclusion. It wasn't that the storytelling was failing, but that it was increasingly ambitious. The story left the confines of the island on which the first three seasons were entirely set and then spread further to encompass time travel. What became clear was that the story was too big to have been completely planned all the way back in 2004. It wasn't that the writers had failed to plan ahead, but that no writers could be expected to do so. The nature of serialized television is that it can't be planned entirely ahead. As Lost plugged along, and fans placed it under a microscope, this was something audiences were inevitably going to realize.

Serialized TV Shows Like 'Lost' Have To Be Made up as They Go Along

Some of the reasons serialized TV shows must be made up season by season are obvious. TV writers don't know how many seasons their show will run, and if it is successful, there is a lot of pressure to lengthen the story. The storytelling relies heavily on its cast, and actors are only human. The Sopranos was forced to make dramatic adjustments when Nancy Marchand, who played Tony's mother, passed away. Twin Peaks (supposedly) veered away from a planned romance between two members of the cast who were dating in real life. On Lost, Ben Linus (Michael Emerson), a character who was planned to appear in only a few episodes, became hugely popular, and so his role in the story was transformed.

But beyond all these practicalities is the nature of the creative process, which was addressed very well by Javier Grillo-Marxuach, who in 2015 wrote a lengthy essay about his time writing for Lost, in which he explained that "nothing springs fully formed from anyone's mind." Even when there is some idea of where a serialized TV show is generally heading, the process of putting it all into actual words is itself transformative and will take the story into unpredictable places. That's how it should be!

Nevertheless, the belief that Lost writers made the whole story up as they went along somehow became a lasting scandal. (This was before the real scandal of the Lost writers' room came out.) Grillo-Marxuach addressed the topic because he was constantly being asked about it. In 2015, the suggestion was being made, half-jokingly, that Lost fans should initiate a "class-action lawsuit" against the show's writers because they didn't know how some of the storylines they were being set up would pay off.

It's unclear how well audiences have adjusted in the meantime, to the knowledge that serialized TV necessitates a huge amount of improvisation. On the one hand, Vince Gilligan, showrunner of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, is very open about his creative process on the show's dedicated podcast and has been clear that the writers break the series one season at a time, with discoveries sometimes forcing major deviations from the original plan. This has resulted in very little blowback. On the other hand, the recent Disney Star Wars trilogy was torn to shreds for allowing new directors to take the story in new directions with no overarching blueprint for the story as a whole. This data is somewhat polluted by J.J. Abrams' involvement in both Lost and Star Wars. But we can get some insight into the evolving relationship between audiences and showrunners (and cinematic universe overseers) by looking at some other new trends in TV watching that Lost has been a part of.

How the Binge-Watching vs. Weekly Episodes Debate Ties Back to 'Lost'

When Netflix began producing its own original episodic content, it also introduced a new model of releasing episodes. Rather than releasing one new episode a week, entire seasons dropped on a single day. What was once an activity that took up the entire school year became the work of a single weekend. This shift had repercussions. Most significantly, it decreased the amount of attention a season of television will get over the course of its run. If a show drops all of its episodes on the same day, individual episodes cannot receive their own news cycles. This suggests it's an inferior business model, but the jury is still out.

It may be surprising how passionate the defenders of bingeable season-long drops can be. After all, there's nothing stopping people who prefer to watch every episode of a show at once from waiting until the end of the season. But this overlooks the "agony" of waiting. Lost is often held up as the model for the weekly-release format. In a certain sense, this is because its weekly cliffhangers induced the maximum amount of audience pain. This might be a good thing, and, of course, Lost has been fully bingeable for a decade. But, at the time, the pain of waiting was its own mini-scandal. Lost attempted to address this in its third season by breaking up its episodes into two mini-seasons, thus protecting audiences from ever enduring a week without a new episode. This didn't successfully address the problem, as audiences seemed unwilling to tolerate any degree of waiting at all.

Did 'Lost' Introduce an Age of Audience Empowerment?

What may be most notable about the saga of Lost's mid-season break was the way that audience concerns were catered to. Lost was not the first show to have reruns, but it was likely the first to try and "fix" the problem. In the years since, there have been further instances of creators changing direction in response to the perceived audience reaction. Lost's Damon Lindelof was very open about making adjustments before Season 2 of The Leftovers in response to the perceived "pretentiousness" of Season 1. Meanwhile, the changes made between installments of Disney's Star Wars movies were very widely perceived as corrections to audience reactions.

Audiences have also become more assertive when they feel like their concerns are not being addressed. While there have always been attempts to save shows from cancellation, and to bring dead characters back to life, there have only recently begun to be petitions to erase whole chapters of stories from the canon, as with The Last Jedi — or, in the case of Game of Thrones, for the original author to "fix" the broken ending of the HBO series in his novels.

All of these trends can be described as audiences asserting themselves, but it's more than that. More specifically, they are an attempt to correct a very specific power imbalance. When a TV show is just starting, audiences hold all the power, because they can simply withhold their interest. But once the audience has invested its care, creators suddenly have an immense amount of power, either by taking the story in unpleasant directions or by withholding new installments. Sometimes, this is extremely literal. The widely disliked final seasons of Game of Thrones have been attributed to the show's creators having mentally checked out of a project they had tired of.

But recently, audiences have been able to organize to take some of that power back using something roughly similar to collective bargaining — and the awareness of that interest dates back in many ways to Lost, its obsessive fans, and a media and social media landscape that was better able to reflect the desires of the audience back to them. How you feel about this evolution likely relates to how wide a gap you believe there is between the creative skills of artists and those of their fans.

