It’s 2025, so you probably know the basics of Lost by now, at the very least. It’s that wild show about a plane that crashes on a very strange island, and the experiences of the people who survived that plane crash. Things are initially focused on just surviving, but as more fantastical, supernatural, and sci-fi elements intervene, things grow, expand, and get generally more chaotic.

Look, if you want to watch Lost, you should watch all of Lost, with just about every episode being essential (and those that can potentially be called Lost's “filler episodes” still having things to offer). But certain episodes are flashier and more memorable than others, so what the following ranking intends to do is shed light on some of those episodes of Lost that don’t get as much love. Most of the following get lost (ha-ha) a little among Lost’s strong early seasons, with all being ranked below 8.5/10 on IMDb, as at the time of writing.